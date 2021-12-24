SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Mayo Clinic match boosts Salvation Army kettles

$50,000 matching contribution helps two-day donations top $163,000

Salvation Army Logo.jpg
Salvation Army
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 24, 2021 10:15 AM
The Salvation Army announced Christmas Eve morning that Mayo Clinic’s Red Kettle Match raised $113,050.78 in donations.

The donations from Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 were brought to a total of $163,050.78 with Mayo Clinic’s $50,000 match.

"There is tremendous need this year for the services provided by The Salvation Army," Mayo Clinic President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia said in a statement announcing the match campaign results. "We are so thankful to see this kind of generosity from the community."

Mayo Clinic’s matching gifts began in 2017, and last year’s match raised more than $160,000.

Much of the funding received from Mayo Clinic is allocated to The Salvation Army’s Good Samaritan Health Clinic, which provides emergency medical, dental, and pharmaceutical services to the uninsured and under-insured. The Good Samaritan Health Clinic serves approximately 3,000 people a year, which helps reduce emergency room visits at Mayo Clinic.

“We are so grateful to Mayo Clinic for their continued support and for this exceptionally generous gift,” said Maj. Robert Mueller, corps officer of The Salvation Army. “The Salvation Army’s programs in this community are life changing to those individuals and families utilizing our services. By matching red kettle dollars, Mayo Clinic is helping bring hope and healing to thousands of our neighbors in need.”

