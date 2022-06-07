Mayo Clinic offering $20 physicals for area high school athletes

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will offer sports physicals for southeast Minnesota high school athletes between seventh and 12th grades, according to a news release Monday, June 6, 2022, from Mayo Clinic.

Exams will be available by appointment only on July 30 from 8 to 11 a.m. and will follow the protocol set by the Minnesota State High School League. Exams will be performed at Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, which is on the fourth floor of the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center, 565 First St. SW, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The sports physical costs $20 per student, which is payable at the time of the appointment by cash or check. Athletes should first request their sports physical on the Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine website . After submitting the request, the participant will receive a phone call within two to three business days to schedule the appointment.

Before the exam, participants should complete the 2022–2023 Sports Qualifying Physical Examination Medical Eligibility Form . This form also is available at high school athletic offices or school websites, or on the Minnesota State High School League website . Participants should bring the completed form to the exam.

A parent or guardian must accompany a student under 18 to the exam. Participants and those accompanying them must wear a mask at the appointment and follow all directions from the door screening staff. This may include mask checks and visitor protocols.

Athletes should dress comfortably for the exam. If athletes wear glasses or contact lenses, they should bring them.

The sports physical does not replace care or treatment from a primary care provider. If athletes have underlying medical conditions, they should see their primary care provider.

Optional baseline concussion testing will be offered for an additional $20 fee after completing the physical exam.

For information, contact Jolene Baker, medical administrative assistant, at Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at 507-266-1853.