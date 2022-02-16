Mayo Clinic pay raises bumped to 4%

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is increasing employee pay raises after a 2% raise met with a cold reception last month.

Clinic officials announced Monday that staff will receive a minimum 4% salary increase this year. The increase is for eligible allied health staff members, said Mayo Clinic spokeswoman Kelley Luckstein.

Employees who make $21 per hour and less will receive the raise and an additional stipend for hours worked from March 16 through Nov. 22, Luckstein added.

“With inflation at the highest rate in years, it may disproportionately affect the lives of our staff members at the lower end of the pay scale,” she said in a statement confirming the raises Tuesday.

Inflation was one of the reasons cited for 2% pay raises for Mayo staff announced Jan. 21 .

Mayo employees expressed disappointment as clinic officials blamed stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, short staffing and the rising costs from inflation as reasons for the 2% raises. The raises will be effective March 16 and will show up on employees’ paychecks on April 5.

Luckstein noted Mayo Clinic's pay over the past 15 years has stayed above the consumer price index.

A national survey of 1,004 companies by business research firm Willis Towers Watson, another research firm, found health care, media and financial services companies were giving an average of 3% pay bumps for 2022.