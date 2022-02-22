Mayo Clinic reducing -- but not eliminating -- shuttle traffic along residential Kutzky Park street

ROCHESTER — The sound of daily 4:30 a.m. shuttle buses along West Center Street in the Kutzky Park Neighborhood is expected to come to an end next month.

Mayo Clinic has been running the large shuttles along approximately a half-mile of the residential street from 4:30 a.m. to nearly 8 p.m. since 2019 in an effort to move staff between Saint Marys Hospital and a 936-space parking lot on Second Avenue Southwest.

The Center Street neighbors were informed Monday that shuttle traffic will be detoured to Civic Center Drive until 6 a.m. and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., starting March 21. The change adds approximately a mile to the route.

“We’re happy to give some relief,” said Randy Schubring, Mayo Clinic’s director of regional government engagement.

Neighbors have been asking for a change for two years, after Mayo Clinic increased the number of buses in order to reduce the number of riders in each in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

Frustration with residents came to a head in November, when a group of them addressed the Rochester City Council and asked it to take action.

While city ordinance limits authority over the private operation, Mayo Clinic quickly increased bus capacity and reduced the number of shuttle trips by 25%.

It left nearly 200 daily trips through the neighborhood, which still started at 4:30 a.m.

With buses being sent to Civic Center Drive for 7.5 hours each day, 66 trips will no longer cut through the neighborhood from east to west. The detour further north on 11th Avenue and returning south on 16th Avenue will add approximately an hour to each round trip.

Stephanie Podulke, who’s helped lead the charge for a change, said she’s glad to hear that fewer buses will turn left near her home at the intersection of 11th Avenue and West Center Street, but she said more should be done.

“I’m not totally satisfied, but I am pleased,” she said after receiving the notice from Mayo Clinic.

She said the move fails to address concerns later in the day.

“In the evening people want to enjoy their porches and yards, and it’s difficult with the buses,” she said.

Stephanie Hurt, division chairwoman for Mayo Clinic’s Support Services, said shuttles have an afternoon peak between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. as Saint Marys staff heads home. After that the number of trips by larger buses decreases until shortly before 8 p.m. At that point, smaller buses, and eventually vans, take over the route, which runs until nearly 1 a.m.

She said the system will continue to be monitored.

“We know our shuttles right now and some of the changes we’ve made don’t bring relief to all the neighbors' concerns,” she said.

One lingering concern – the noise from diesel buses before 7 a.m. – could become the focus of a city noise study.

Rochester City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said last week that Public Works staff planned to conduct a noise study to address complaints, since city ordinance prohibits excessive volumes before 7 a.m.

Hurt said Mayo Clinic’s shuttle service provider, Groome Transportation, has been instructed to reduce practices that contribute to noise by slowing for turns and accelerating at a slower rate, but neighbors have said noise continues to be a problem.

“They have dashboard cams, as well as measurements in how fast someone accelerates, and all of that has been reviewed,” she said.

The noise ordinance is the only existing control the city has over the Mayo Clinic shuttles, since no fee is charged to employees using the service.

Fixed-route buses are required to be licensed if they charge for service, and at least two council members said they’d like to look into whether free services should require the same oversight.

“Basically, there is a loophole in the system,” said council member Mark Bransford, who represents the section of the Kutzky Park Neighborhood that includes West Center Street.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick agreed and said she’d like to see an ordinance addressing all large buses on city streets.

“We need to address it from a standpoint of noise, air pollution and even consumption,” she said.

Podulke, who also served as an Olmsted County commissioner, said such action is needed to protect her Kutzky Park neighbors, as well as other neighborhoods that could be affected in the future.

“If current bus ordinances are not changed, the council could be setting a precedent that any entity can send as many buses as they want through as many neighborhoods as they want at any time of the day,” she wrote in a Feb. 8 letter to the city council.

Hurt said she and other Mayo Clinic officials plan to continue discussing concerns with Kutzky Park neighbors and city officials.

She said those efforts include working with the city as it develops a bus rapid transit system that will connect to Mayo Clinic’s Second Street Southwest parking lot and eliminate the need for shuttles to connect the site with Saint Marys Hospital.

The rapid transit system initially targeted operating in 2025, but proposed changes could delay operations by a year.