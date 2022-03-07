Mayo Clinic shuttles in Kutzky Park neighborhood likely to remain less than ideal

Answer Man,

The information that Mayo Clinic provides you regarding shuttles is truthful but misleading.

Yes,there have been Mayo shuttles along Center Street for decades. However, prior to 2020, there were only an easily tolerated number of vans and small buses, and a few morning and afternoon school buses. There were no full-size diesel buses.

In 2020, when hotel construction at the intersection of Second Street and 11th Avenue Southwest prevented large vehicles from turning north of 11th Avenue, but Mayo Clinic started using the larger buses in a variation of the present route.

The west lot shuttle route as it exists today, began in early 2021 and by March neighbors asked the clinic to make changes and were resoundingly rebuffed.

Upset Kutzky neighbor

Neighbor,

I did point out in my Feb. 26 column that the number of buses looping along West Center Street increased with new parking practices, which also altered the shuttle route connecting St. Marys Hospital with the parking lot on Second Street Southwest.

The number of buses was driven even higher in the response to COVID-19 as Mayo Clinic limited the number of passengers on each bus to limit the potential for spreading the virus among essential healthcare workers.

I haven’t heard anyone claim it was an ideal situation, but it does sound like it took neighbors like yourself to force a change. Within a month of several Kutzky Park area neighbors addressing the Rochester City Council, the capacity of the buses increased and the number of loops through the neighborhood was reduced by 25%, according to Mayo Clinic officials.

Later this month, the number is expected to drop even further, but the use of diesel buses under a Groome Transportation contract signed in 2019 obviously added a wrinkle to the issue.

Neighbors like you have raised concerns about noise, as well as exhaust concerns.

Post Bulletin reporter Randy Petersen told me the issue was raised with Mayo Clinic representatives, who said the diesel buses are used due to their ability to provide stable service in all types of weather. The former “school bus” shuttles reportedly needed to be pulled off the road during severe winter weather conditions.

Mayo Clinic reports it instructed Groome to take actions to reduce speeds and noise as the buses pass through the neighborhood, and Stephanie Hurt, division chairwoman for Mayo Clinic’s Support Services, told Petersen that the buses were built under California standards, which require reduced emissions.

As I stated previously, a perfect answer likely doesn’t exist on this issue, since any adjustment will leave people wanting something different.

Hopefully, future discussions can move beyond talk of how things operated in the past and focus on how future operations can be improved.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .