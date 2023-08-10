Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Mayo Clinic to provide Saturday sports injury clinics during fall athletics season

The weekend clinics in Rochester will be available for any area middle school, high school and college athletes to address sports-related injuries.

1cba35491ffe7ea467ef6aa34625a28d.jpg
Timothy Hewett, director of sports medicine research and biomechanics, at left, and physical therapist Corey Kunzer watch the stability of Hailey Dykes' surgically repaired knee while she performs single-leg jumps in therapy at the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center in 2015.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 1:47 PM

ROCHESTER — With the fall athletics season approaching for middle school, high school and college students, Mayo Clinic says it will provide Saturday morning clinics in September and October to address sports injuries among youth.

Beginning on Sept. 2, Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will see patients — by appointment and walk-in — each Saturday morning at the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center in Rochester.

Find more news important to you

An array of doctors, physical therapists and athletic trainers will provide care such as acute injury management, splinting, rehabilitation and X-rays. Those services will be billed to insurance, and parents or guardians must accompany patients under the age of 18.

Appointments are open to athletes from all schools around Southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin.

Appointments can be made by calling 507-266-6690 after the phone lines open at 7:30 a.m. each Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final Saturday clinic of the season will be held on Oct. 14.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
st-elizabeths-outpatient-pharmacy-wabasha.jpg
Local
Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital marks 125 years in Wabasha with community picnic
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Public Utilities RPU logo
Local
Rochester utility rates slated to see increase in preliminary 2024 budget
2h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20230808_150156(0).jpg
Members Only
Business
Legacy Toys creating a new Rochester store with goal of opening in September
5h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


cover_AUGUST_IMAGE.jpg
Rochester Magazine
'A Rochester Renaissance man.' Yet few in Rochester remember his name
8h ago
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
ProCut2.jpg
Local
Proposed Rochester business expansion into rock wall finds opposition
17h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
072723-Your Style-Molly Sweeney
Members Only
Lifestyle
Molly Sweeney sports a comfortable smile
1d ago
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
20230807_175452.jpg
Members Only
Business
Friederichs to give Windsor Court Apartments a 'facelift' after buying it for $2.4 million
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger