Mayo Clinic to provide Saturday sports injury clinics during fall athletics season

ROCHESTER — With the fall athletics season approaching for middle school, high school and college students, Mayo Clinic says it will provide Saturday morning clinics in September and October to address sports injuries among youth.

Beginning on Sept. 2, Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will see patients — by appointment and walk-in — each Saturday morning at the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center in Rochester.

An array of doctors, physical therapists and athletic trainers will provide care such as acute injury management, splinting, rehabilitation and X-rays. Those services will be billed to insurance, and parents or guardians must accompany patients under the age of 18.

Appointments are open to athletes from all schools around Southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin.

Appointments can be made by calling 507-266-6690 after the phone lines open at 7:30 a.m. each Saturday.

The final Saturday clinic of the season will be held on Oct. 14.