News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Clinic's kettle match raises $144,000 for The Salvation Army

The two-day match saw area residents drop $94,000 in red kettles throughout Olmsted County.

120720.N.RPB.SALVATION.ARMY.BELL.07899.jpg
Vincent Arnold, of Dodge Center, donates money into a Salvation Army red kettle Monday Dec. 7, 2020, at the Hy-Vee Barlow Plaza location in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
December 23, 2022 01:02 PM
ROCHESTER — A two-day Mayo Clinic match of Salvation Army red kettle donations generated $144.192.

On Dec. 16 and Dec. 17, kettles throughout Olmsted County saw $94,194 donated, and Mayo Clinic provided a $50,000 match for the two days.

"There is tremendous need this year for the services provided by The Salvation Army," Halena Gazelka, Mayo Clinic director of the Department of Communications, said in a statement announcing the match results. "We are so thankful to see this kind of generosity from the community."

Mayo Clinic’s matching gifts began in 2017, and much funding received from Mayo Clinic is allocated to The Salvation Army’s Good Samaritan Health Clinic, which provides emergency medical, dental, and pharmaceutical services to the uninsured and under-insured.

The Good Samaritan Health Clinic serves about 3,000 people every year, which helps reduce the number of emergency room visits at Mayo Clinic.

“The Salvation Army’s programs in this community are life changing to those individuals and families utilizing our services,” said Major Cornell Voeller, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army. "By matching red kettle dollars, Mayo Clinic is helping bring hope and healing to thousands of our neighbors in need.”

For more information about this match, or about the Red Kettle Campaign, call 507-288-3663.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
