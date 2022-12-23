Mayo Clinic's kettle match raises $144,000 for The Salvation Army

ROCHESTER — A two-day Mayo Clinic match of Salvation Army red kettle donations generated $144.192.

On Dec. 16 and Dec. 17, kettles throughout Olmsted County saw $94,194 donated, and Mayo Clinic provided a $50,000 match for the two days.

"There is tremendous need this year for the services provided by The Salvation Army," Halena Gazelka, Mayo Clinic director of the Department of Communications, said in a statement announcing the match results. "We are so thankful to see this kind of generosity from the community."

Mayo Clinic’s matching gifts began in 2017, and much funding received from Mayo Clinic is allocated to The Salvation Army’s Good Samaritan Health Clinic, which provides emergency medical, dental, and pharmaceutical services to the uninsured and under-insured.

The Good Samaritan Health Clinic serves about 3,000 people every year, which helps reduce the number of emergency room visits at Mayo Clinic.

“The Salvation Army’s programs in this community are life changing to those individuals and families utilizing our services,” said Major Cornell Voeller, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army. "By matching red kettle dollars, Mayo Clinic is helping bring hope and healing to thousands of our neighbors in need.”

For more information about this match, or about the Red Kettle Campaign, call 507-288-3663.