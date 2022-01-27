Mayo Clinic's updated five-year plan for potential construction gets first nod

ROCHESTER – Mayo Clinic’s latest five-year plan for potential construction projects found support with little comment Wednesday night.

The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the plan following a public hearing that included only Mayo Clinic representatives, who outlined the plan.

“This five-year process is beneficial to Mayo … but it’s obviously also a benefit to the city in terms of their planning process and seeing what’s coming down the line or potentially coming down the line in terms of projects,” Tim Siegfried, Mayo Clinic’s division chairman of facilities told the commission.

An update to the plan has been required since 1991 under the city ordinance that created a special district to assist and encourage Mayo Clinic development.

Rochester Community Development principal planner Desmond McGeough said the district was created to overcome unique challenges related to medical facility development that didn’t fit standard zoning provisions.

“Prior to adoption, there were many years of variances for building density, parking, loading requirements and the like,” he said. “It created negative short- and long-term implications for both Mayo and the city of Rochester, in terms of timelines and expenses.”

Siegfried pointed out that any of the potential 82 projects listed in the plan will still require city review and approval before construction can begin.

Ahead of that process, he said projects also face internal Mayo Clinic committee reviews as they are developed.

“Some will happen,” he said. “Some won’t.”

Many of the projects on the list have been considered possibilities for five or more years .

Among them are possible expansions of the Eisenberg, Harwick and Baldwin buildings, as well as partial or full enclosure of the Edith Graham Courtyard on the St. Marys Hospital campus. All are projects that have been listed in Mayo Clinic plans since at least 2006.

Among projects added for the 2021 list are potential renovations to Discovery Square buildings to meet the needs of future tenants, as well as the site’s new parking ramp , which is already under construction.

Also already in the works are plans to construct a new loading dock facility at the site of the former Days Inn, east of the Methodist Hospital campus.

The updated five-year plan also adds work related to the city’s planned bus rapid transit service, which is expected to include a Mayo Clinic parking ramp at the site of its current west parking lot and subway connections under city streets at the Saint Marys Hospital campus and Second and Sixth avenue locations.

Other potential projects added to the updated plan include:



Creating a new parking structure on Mayo Clinic’s east parking lot along Third Avenue Southeast, between Fourth and Sixth streets

Equipping the new 11-story Kellen Building, which is expected to open in late 2023.

Working on the pedestrian subway at the Kahler and Ozmun buildings.

Altering the 201 building at the intersection of Second Street Southwest and First Avenue for mixed use.

Expanding the bed tower east of Nasseff Tower on the St. Marys Hospital campus

While the list of potential projects provide a look forward, the plan also offers a glimpse at how Mayo Clinic has grown throughout the years by including a “snapshot” of its size at the start of 2021.

At the time, Mayo Clinic’s Rochester facilities employed 39,765 people, including 2,610 physicians and scientists, 1,910 students, residents and fellows and 35,245 allied health employees.

It also owned 528 acres in the city and occupied nearly 1.9 square feet of building space

With recommendations for approval of the five-year plan update from Community Development staff and the Planning and Zoning Commission, the next stop is a second public hearing in conjunction with Rochester City Council review slated for Feb. 23.