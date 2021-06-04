Mayo High School Class of 2021: Top Graduates

See full list of Mayo graduates: Mayo High School Class of 2021: Graduate List

This list will be published in a special graduation section in the Saturday, June 5, Post Bulletin print edition.

Grace Ackerman

Parents: Lisa and Michael Ackerman; Activities: Varsity Tennis-captain, UNICEF, Great Planes Aviation student pilot; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship candidate, Honors Diploma, Big 9 All-Conference, Mayo Honor Society; Future Plans: Minnesota State University-Mankato, majoring in aviation to become a professional pilot.

Grace Ackerman (submitted photo)

Ojas Bhagra

Parents: Anjali and Sumit Bhagra; Activities: Mayo Tennis Team, Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission, Stories of Stigma and Strength, Debate Team, Student Government; Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Scholarship finalist, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award, two-time National Spanish Exam Silver Award, CECAC Community Grant winner, Outstanding Mayo Clinic Youth Volunteer; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteers Program, Key Club, Public Health Safety Advisory Board member; Future Plans: Vanderbilt University, plan to major in Medicine, Health and Society and play on the club tennis team.

Ojas Bhagra (submitted photo)

Ella Brazell

Parents: Jenny and Bill Brazell; Activities: Fall Dance Team, Winter Dance Team, Mayo Honor Society, Just For Kix Dance Studio; Scholastic Achievements: Academic scholarship to Coe College, Honors Orchestra, All-State Academic Award, Big Nine Academic Award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Volunteer at a Gloria Dei Lutheran Church program, Threads; Future Plans: Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, majoring in Business.

Ella Brazell (submitted photo)

Autumn Busse

Parents: Sally and Todd Busse; Activities: T.O.P.S. (Teens Offering Peer Support), Fall Dance Team, Mayo Honor Society, Student Government, Rochester Community Initiative; Scholastic Achievements: National Spanish Exam Honors Award, Education Committee Member of Rochester Community Initiative X Rochester Public Schools, Editor-in-Chief of Mayo Yearbook; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Community Service through Key Club, Mission trip to Puerto Rico, Dance instructor at Byron Dance Academy, Tutoring through T.O.P.S., Community Service through Bethel Lutheran Church; Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study nursing or education.

Autumn Busse (submitted photo)

Gabriella Castro

Parents: Shannon and Peter Castro; Activities: UNICEF, Softball Team, Club Softball with MN Magic, Key Club; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Honor Society, BREW Scholarship and Excellence Scholarship from Concordia College, National Spanish Exam-Bronze; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Tutoring, Habitat for Humanity-Restore Center, elementary school fundraisers, Ronald McDonald House; Future Plans: Concordia College, Moorhead, softball commit, majoring in mathematics.

Gabriella Castro (submitted photo)

Laura Daniels

Parents: Jill and Paul Daniels; Activities: Mayo Honor Society, Dance, Honors Orchestra; Scholastic Achievements: National Latin Exam-Maxima Cum Laude, St. Olaf Buntrock Scholarship, AP Scholar, Honors Diploma; Future Plans: St. Olaf College to major in biology.

Laura Daniels (submitted photo)

Thatcher Dowdy

Parents: Jill and Sean Dowdy; Activities: Co-captain of Rochester Swim Club, Swim and Dive Team, Boys Soccer Team manager, American Red Cross Certified Lifeguard for Rochester Swim Club; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Honor Society, Honors Diploma; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer (100+ hours); Future Plans: Cornell University, College of Arts & Sciences.

Thatcher Dowdy (submitted photo)

Luke Drake

Parents: Li and Matthew Drake; Activities: Knowledge Bowl, Mayo Soccer Team, Post Bulletin Teen columnist, Debate Team-captain, Rochester Nordic Ski Team-captain; Scholastic Achievements: Academic All-State Team-Soccer, National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Cross country ski teacher for elementary students; Spartan 300; Future Plans: Carleton College, computer science.

Luke Drake (submitted photo)

Alicia Fogarty

Parents: Denise and Mike Fogarty; Activities: Cross Country Team, UNICEF Club, Spartan 300, Diversity Committee; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, “A” honor roll, Athletic letter in Cross Country, Whitman Achievement Scholarship; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Spartan 300 freshman orientation leader, Adopt-a-Highway volunteer, Quarry Hill Fun Run volunteer, Rochester Dance Company volunteer, blood donor; Future Plans: Whitman College, majoring in biochemistry, biophysics and molecular biology with a minor in creative writing.

Alicia Fogarty (submitted photo)

Elizabeth Folpe

Parents: Anastasia and Andrew Folpe; Activities: Technical theatre, Swim Team, Art, Science Fair; Scholastic Achievements: Honors Diploma; Summit Scholarship; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Various service clubs; Future Plans: University of Oregon, Clark Honors College to study biochemistry and sustainable design.

Elizabeth Folpe (submitted photo)

Grant Hafeman

Parents: Jessica and Benjamin Hafeman; Activities: Crafts for Charity (CFC), Choir, Key Club; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Honor Society; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Paws and Claws Humanitarian Center, Rochester Rotary, Salvation Army bell ringing, Mount Olive Lutheran Church volunteer; Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, majoring in biology.

Grant Hafeman (submitted photo)

Grace Huddleston

Parents: Sally and James Huddleston; Activities: Marching Band, Honors Band, Band Leadership, Mayo Honor Society, Post Bulletin Teen columnist; Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar, Magna Cum Laude- National Latin Exam, Honors Diploma, 1st place-Next Generation Storytellers Med City Beat; Future Plans: Undecided.

Grace Huddleston (submitted photo)

Katharine Kasperski

Parents: Marybeth and John Kasperski; Activities: Mentorship at Chosen Valley Vet Clinic, First Robotics Club, Art Club, Anime Club, D&D Club; Scholastic Achievements: Academic Awards for Art Club and First Robotics Club, IBM Watson Scholarship, Journey Merit Award Scholarship and Estes Agricultural Scholar Award-Iowa State University; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Camp Companion, Feed My Starving Children, Dorothy Day House, Channel One Food Bank, Fair Trade Market; Future Plans: Iowa State University to study animal science and take pre-vet course requirements for an eventual degree in Veterinary Medicine.

Katharine Kasperski (submitted photo)

Naomi Kennel

Parents: Betty and Kurt Kennel; Activities: Science Olympiad, SEMYO, Gymnastics Team-captain, Spanish Honor Society, Mayo Honor Society; Scholastic Achievements: Phyliss J. McCarthy Scholarship for Excellence in Writing finalist with publication, First place at State Science Olympiad in Disease Detectives, Kenyon Excellence Award, AP Scholar with Distinction, Gymnastics All-Section team member-2 years; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Blood donor, Meal preparation and service for the Jeremiah Program, Appalachia Service Project, Paws and Claws volunteer; Future Plans: Kenyon College.

Naomi Kennel (submitted photo)

Aidan Khan

Parents: Rhonda and Amir Khan; Activities: Global Affairs, rock climbing; Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction, National Spanish Exam Gold Award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Honor Society; Future Plans: Carleton College, majoring in computer science.

Aidan Khan (submitted photo)

Kelsey Kopper

Parents: Marin and Kevin Kopper; Scholastic Achievements: NSLI-Y Semifinalist; ASHRAE Rochester Section Pre-Engineering Scholarship recipient; Future Plans: Kelsey plans to live according to the principles of Dudeism.

Kelsey Kopper (submitted photo)

Shikha Kumar

Parents: Seema and Shaji Kumar; Activities: UNICEF USA National Council-youth member, Mayo Speech Team-captain, Mayo UNICEF Club-president and co-founder, Minnesota Youth Council-Congressional District 1 Chair, Debate Team-captain; Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar, Big 9 Speech-Extemporaneous Speaking Champion-1st place, Honors Diploma, Spanish National Honor Society; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission-co-chair, Olmsted County Public Health Services Advisory Board-youth rep, Mayo Honor Society; Future Plans: University of Pennsylvania, health and societies and political science majors.

Shikha Kumar (submitted photo)

Jinglin Li

Parents: Weiying Yue and Anguo Li; Activities: Olmsted County Youth Commission-Executive Committee, Community Services Advisory Board-chairperson, Key Club-Communications Director, Living Room Tutors-Executive Director, Rochester MN Youth Resource Center-Co-Director; Scholastic Achievements: Girls Who Code UI/UX Design Scholarship, Ready to Lead Community Leadership Program, National Merit Commended Scholar, Presidential Scholarship at UMN; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer, Key Club volunteer; Future Plans: TBD, but probably Honors Program at the College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota, undecided major.

Jinglin Li (submitted photo)

Emma Luo

Parents: Wei Ding and Rushu Luo; Activities: Rochester Figure Skating Club, Debate Team, Science Olympiad, Traditional Chinese Dance, Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer; Scholastic Achievements: Honors Diploma, AP Scholar with Distinction, National Merit Commended student; National Medalist for Theatre on Ice; Future Plans: Tufts University to study Biology.

Emma Luo (submitted photo)

Andrean Maier

Parents: Tara and Jay Maier; Activities: Swim and Dive Team-captain, Lacrosse Team; Scholastic Achievements: Honor Roll; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Autumn Ridge Church Student Missions; Future Plans: Gap Year.

Andrean Maier (submitted photo)

Adam McPhail

Parents: Ellen and Ian McPhail; Activities: Soccer Team-captain, Baseball Team, Rochester Nordic Ski Team-captain, Theatre, Drumline; Scholastic Achievements: National AP Scholar, three-time National Spanish Exam Silver Medalist, first place in Rochester Music Guild Competition, All-State Percussionist, Knowledge Bowl State participant; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Honors Choirs Board-representative and mentor; Post Bulletin columnist; Future Plans: Yale University, major in American studies or global affairs.

Adam McPhail (submitted photo)

Anna Miller

Parents: Treva and Chad Miller; Activities: Basketball Team, Volleyball Team, FCA; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Honor Society, MN Basketball Academic All State, AP Scholar with Honors, Honors Diploma; Future Plans: Drake University, majoring in pre-medicine; playing basketball.

Anna Miller (submitted photo)

Jennifer Oettinger

Parents: Ann and Eric Oettinger; Activities: UNICEF Club-vice president, Math League, Business Professionals of America Club-officer, Swim and Dive Team-captain, Speech Team-captain; Scholastic Achievements: ISEF (International Science and Engineering Fair) finalist, National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium finalist, Business Professionals of America State Champion and National Qualifier in Java Programming, Coolidge Senator Award for Exceptional Academic Merit, Le Grand Concours National French Exam medalist; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Paws and Claws, Channel One, Mayo Honor Society, Key Club; Future Plans: Columbia University, computer science.

Jennifer Oettinger (submitted photo)

Deep Patel

Parents: Priya and Vimal Patel; Activities: Golf Team-captain, Student Government representative, Mayo Honor Society, Key Club, Spartan 300; Scholastic Achievements: AP National Scholar Award, Honors Diploma, “A” Honor Roll, AKPsi Scholarship recipient; Community Service/Volunteer Work: The ReStore, Ronald McDonald Dinners, and GateWay Science Fairs with Key Club; Spartan Night Guiding and Salvation Army Bell Ringing with Mayo Honor Society; Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in business at Carlson School of Management.

Deep Patel (submitted photo)

Grace Pignolo

Parents: Susan and Robert Pignolo; Activities: JV Tennis Team, Model United Nations, Key Club, Bella Voce Young Women’s Choir, Post Bulletin columnist; Scholastic Achievements: Published in Canvas Literary Journal, Skipping Stones Literary Magazine and the Daphne Review, Scholastic Writing Awards Gold Key Award in Dramatic Script, Silver Medal on the National Latin Exam Level II, Key Club, Art Club and Choir academic letters earned, Triple A Recognition; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Key Club-vice president and member of the Planning Board; Future Plans: University of Iowa as an English and creative writing major.

Grace Pignolo (submitted photo)

Rioghna Pittock

Parents: Siobhan and Sean Pittock; Activities: Mayo Honor Society-president, HOPE Club-president, Mayo Student Government-representative, Girls Lacrosse Team-captain, Mayo Stage Door; Scholastic Achievements: AFP Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy 2020 Award recipient, WCCO Good Neighbor Award recipient, AP Scholar with Distinction, Model UN UChicago Verbal Commendation, United Way Letter in Volunteering recipient; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Step Up to SIT-founder, RPS Relay for Life-Member of Board of Directors, Summer of Service-Team Leader in Training, Friedell One Act Plays-Student Director, Dr. Mayo Fundraising-Dr. Mayo Winner; Future Plans: UW-Madison with an intended double major in neurobiology and political science.

Rioghna Pittock (submitted photo)

Alaina Rietmann

Parents: Lisa and Darv Rietmann; Activities: Rochester Figure Skating Club and RFSC Junior Board-vice president, UNICEF Club-secretary, Key Club; Scholastic Achievements: National Honors Spanish Honors Society, National Spanish Exam Bronze Award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Key Club letter recipient, UNICEF fundraising, Boys and Girls Club volunteer; Future Plans: UW-Madison, Honors Liberal Arts Program, majoring in mass communications and minoring in political science.

Alaina Rietmann (submitted photo)

William Roden

Parents: Anja and Robert Roden; Activities: Cross Country Team, Track and Field Team; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Honor Society; Future Plans: NDSU, major in mechanical engineering.

William Roden (submitted photo)

Ella Rowley

Parents: Kimberly and Matthew Rowley; Activities: Gymnastics Team, Diving Team, Science Olympiad, Spanish Club; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Honor Society, RCTC Dean’s List, Founder’s Scholarship, Luther Distinction Scholarship, Big 9 Scholar Athlete Honor Roll; Community Service/Volunteer Work: River City Rhapsody Drum Corps volunteer, Paws and Claws Humane Society, RCTC SMART Garden, Feed My Starving Children; Future Plans: Luther College, major in physics.

Ella Rowley (submitted photo)

Phyllis Schram

Parents: Tammy Watson-Schram and Andy Schram; Activities: Latin Club, Mayo Memory Club co-founder and vice president, Cross Country Team; U.S. Figure Skating-Double Gold Medalist, varsity letter in figure skating; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Honor Society; Honors Diploma; “A” honor roll-grades 6-12, Mayo Clinic Neuroscience internship; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Rochester Figure Skating Club-Junior Board president, Charter House; Paws and Claws; UNICEF board member; Olmsted County 4-H member; Future Plans: Wesleyan University, pursuing a career in medicine.

Phyllis Schram (submitted photo)

Zachary Spindler-Krage

Parents: Jennifer and Michael Spindler-Krage; Activities: Post Bulletin columnist; Olmsted County Youth Commission; Debate Team, Soccer Team, Cello; Scholastic Achievements: State Debate Octo-Finalist, Magna Cum Laude on National Latin Exam, AP Scholar with Distinction, U of MN Summer Legal Institute participant, Best in Site at MN Solo and Ensemble; Community Service/Volunteer Work: 200+ volunteer hours through Key Club and Mayo Honor Society; Future Plans: Grinnell College, major in political science on a pre-law track.

Zachary Spindler-Krage (submitted photo)

Anna Stacy

Parents: Susan Strandberg and Nathan Stacy; Activities: Rochester Rowing Club-captain, UNICEF USA youth representative, UNICEF Club, Band; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Honor Society, CWRU Andrew and Eleanor Squire Scholarship, AP Scholar with Distinction, National Spanish Exam Gold Award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Founded Project Read Aloud at all RPS elementary schools, volunteer tutor, MHS Summer Math Academy volunteer; Future Plans: Case Western Reserve University to major in physics on a pre-med track.

Anna Stacy (submitted photo)

Amanda Week

Parents: Anne and Mike Week; Activities: Speech Team-captain; Mayo Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Bowling Team; Scholastic Achievements: Honors Diploma, National Spanish Exam- 4-time medalist, 2021 Big 9 Speech-Serious Poetry Champion, Catharine Lealtad Scholarship recipient; Future Plans: Macalester College to major in English.

Amanda Week (submitted photo)

Annie Wu

Parents: Lei Cai and Xiaosheng Wu; Activities: Student Government, Southeastern MN Youth Orchestra, Swim and Dive Team; Southeastern Division of Student Councils-president, RPS Student School Board; Scholastic Achievements: MSHSL Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership, Minnesota Association of Student Councils Scholarship, MN House of Representatives High School Page Program, National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar with Distinction; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Riverside Elementary violin teacher, Paws and Claws, Mayo Honor Society; Future Plans: University of Pennsylvania, health and societies.

Annie Wu (submitted photo)

Ethan Yao

Parents: Sunny Chee and Joseph Yao; Activities: Mayo Honor Society, Model United Nations, Math League, Key Club, Swim Team- captain; Scholastic Achievements: UMN Presidential Scholarship, AP Scholar with Distinction, National Merit Commended Scholar, two-time Top 8 State and three-time school record holder in Swimming; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Living Room Tutors (LRT), Mayo Clinic Young Volunteers, Olmsted County Youth Commission-executive committee, Rochester Public Library volunteer, Teens Offering Peer Support (TOPS); Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, majoring in finance at the Carlson School of Management.