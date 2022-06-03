Mayo High School Class of 2022: Top Graduates

Graduation list publishing schedule May 31: Lourdes High School & Schaeffer Academy June 1: Century High School June 2: John Marshall High School June 3: Mayo High School All lists will be published in the Saturday, June 4, Post Bulletin print edition.

Joshua Aney

Parents: Ann and Terry Aney; Activities: Rochester Mountain Biking Team, Rochester Alpine Team, Mayo Tennis Team (Captain), Drumline (Captain); Scholastic Achievements: National Honor Society, Top Achievement Scholarship at Montana State University, Academic Letter, Honors Diploma; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Special Events for Elementary School Alma Mater, Hurricane Harvey Relief/Rebuild Service in Houston, Super Herber Bros Frundraiser (Childhood Cancer); Future Plans: Montana State University in Bozeman, majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

Olivia Atkinson

Parents: Missy and John Atkinson; Activities: Business Professionals of America, Mayo Girls Swim and Dive Team, Mayo Honor Society, Girl Scouts; Scholastic Achievements: State Finalist for BPA, Acceptance to Honors College at University of South Dakota, and Coyote Commitment Scholarship and Valedictorian Scholarship at University of South Dakota; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Baking for the Dorothy Day House; Future Plans: University of South Dakota-Accounting.

Madeline Behfar

Parents: Emily Degrazia and Atta Behfar; Activities: Rochester Rowing Club Team Captain, Choir, Concordia Language Villages (French), Southtown Singers; Scholastic Achievements: Kiwanis Student of the Month for February, Mayo Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Dr. Mayo 2021 for GOFA (Give One For All), GOFA participant for 4 years, Singing Telegrams; Future Plans: University of Minnesota to study Biology.

Ellen Bonacci

Parents: Kerrie and Bob Bonacci; Activities: Rochester Alpine Ski Team, EACMHS, Roca Climbing and Fitness, Mayo Honor Society; Scholastic Achievements: Honors Diploma, will attend Honors College at MSU; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Baking for Women’s Shelter; Tie blankets for Teen Challenge, Planting trees; Future Plans: Montana State, Undecided

William Bradley

Parents: Elizabeth and David Bradley; Activities: Music Coordinator for Rochester Repertory Theatre-Evil Dead musical (2021), Keyboard 1 Player, Rochester Civic Theatre-Jesus Christ Superstar (2019), Keyboard 1 Player-Mayo Stage Door Musicals (2018, 2019, 2021), Mayo High School Jazz Band (2018-2022), Hennepin Theatre Trust Spotlight Orchestra (2022); Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Scholar, U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Candidate, University of Minnesota Talented Youth Math Program Graduate, Musician’s Robe, Mayo Stage Door (2021), AmeriCorps President’s Volunteer Service Award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Teaching Assistant, University of Minnesota Talented Youth Math Program (2020-2022), Rochester Math Club (2020-2021), Audition and rehearsal accompanist at Mayo Civic Theatre; Future Plans: University of Wisconsin Madison, Mathematics.

Ashleigh Cannon

Parents: Carrie Robinson-Cannon and Bryan Cannon; Activities: Mayo SOS Club-President, Mayo Girls Swim and Dive Team, Mayo High School Orchestra, Exchange Families International Participant, Girl Scouts; Scholastic Achievements: Kiwanis Student of the Month for December 2021, Grinnell Founder’s Scholarship, Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship, Girl Scout Silver Award, Mayo Honor Society; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Rochester Family Services volunteer, Dog foster for Camp Companion, Rochester Art Center volunteer; Future Plans: Grinnell College Class of 2026, undecided major.

Annie Chen

Parents: Ping He and Dong Chen; Activities: MN Political Organizer and Campaigner, Rochester Community Initiative, Honors Choirs of SE MN, Mayo Debate, Olmsted Youth Commission; Scholastic Achievements: Notre Dame’s Scott Merit Scholarship, Glynn Family Honors Program, National Latin Exam Silver Medal and Magna Cum Laude, AP Scholar with Honors; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Honor Society; Future Plans: University of Notre Dame, Political Science and Economics through the Glynn Family Honors Program.

Bryan Chen

Parents: May Goh and Horng Chen; Activities: Rochester Swim Club, Mayo Boys Swim and Dive, Model UN, Minnesota Swimming Athlete Committee, Minnesota Swimming Board of Directors; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Honor Society, AP Scholar, Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship, Big 9 Conference Scholar Athlete, Doug Johnson Award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteers Team Leader; Future Plans: UCLA to study Economics.

George Decker

Parents: Michelle and Anton Decker; Activities: Founder of 507 Community Cuts, Soccer, Knowledge Bowl; Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Turner Farms, 507 Community Cuts Community Barber; Future Plans: Northeastern.

Anna Elijah

Parents: Norah and Joshua Makori; Activities: Mayo Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Cross Country, Track and Field, Rochester Seventh-day Adventist Church; Scholastic Achievements: Best of Class Scholarship to UMN Duluth, Admissions Scholarship to UMN Duluth, Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship, Symphonic Strings Honors Orchestra, Honors Diploma; Community Service/Volunteer Work: ESL Teacher, Living Room Tutors, Spanish National Honor Society Tutor; Future Plans: University of Minnesota Duluth, majoring in English.

Kole Forsthoffer

Parents: Janelle and Kip Forsthoffer; Activities: Mayo Golf and Soccer-All Conference, Mayo Basketball, Mayo Honor Society, Student Government-11th grade; Scholastic Achievements: Big 9 Scholar Athlete Honor Roll for Soccer 2021 and Basketball 2022, Minnesota Soccer Coaches Association Academic Excellence Award 2021; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Channel One Food Bank, Next Chapter Ministries; Future Plans: University of Tennessee Knoxville, Tickle College of Engineering-Bio-Medical Engineering.

Morgan Guo

Parents: Pam Whitfield and Rongzhong Guo; Activities: Volleyball, Teens Offering Peer Support, Global Affairs Club, MN Renaissance Festival, Southern MN Volleyball; Scholastic Achievements: Academic All-State-Volleyball, John F. Oberlin Scholarship, AA degree in Liberal Arts with High Honors, National Spanish Exam-Silver Award, President’s List-RCTC; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Words Players Theatre, SkyVault Theatre Company, Community Food Response, Volleytots Program; Future Plans: Oberlin College-Ohio, Major in Computer Science.

Benjamin Hach

Parents: Beth and Gary Hach; Activities: Mayo Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Trumpeter in SEMYO’s Concert Orchestra and Brass Quintet; Trumpeter in Mayo High School’s Symphonic Winds and Marching Band Ensembles, Pit Orchestra Musician; Scholastic Achievements: Enrolled in the Honor Program at the University of Minnesota, Iron Range Academic Scholarship, First Chair of MMEA’s All-State Symphonic Band, Elected Drum Major of the Mayo Marching Band, Premio de Oro-National Spanish Exam; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Spanish Tutor, SEMYO Rent-a-Musician, Private Trumpet Mentor, Perform Music for Senior Homes; Future Plans: Majoring in Architecture at the University of Minnesota’s College of Design.

Sophie Hastings

Parents: Elizabeth and Andrew Hastings; Activities: Youth Commission Olmsted County; Scholastic Achievements: CTECH of the Month (2020); Community Service/Volunteer Work: Letters for Rose; Future Plans: Rochester Community and Technical College, Biology.

Jack Hintermeister

Parents: Karyn and Greg Hintermeister; Activities: Mayo Drumline Captain, Mayo Stock Club, Mayo Honor Society, Lourdes Competitive Winter Drumline; Scholastic Achievements: Academic letter for Band, Honors Diploma, 4.0 GPA, Freshman Scholarship in the Engineering Physics Department Award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Crosswinds Church D.C. Missions Trip, Indian Heights Park buckthorn cleaning, Super Herber Bros Drumline performance, GOFA Drumline Showcase, Willow Creek Math Tables Help; Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison, Engineering Physics.

Tanmay Iyer

Parents: Avni Joshi and Vivek Iyer; Activities: Environmental Action Club of Mayo High School, Rochester Regional and Minnesota State Science Fairs, Science Olympiad, Knowledge Bowl, Orchestra; Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction, National Merit Scholar, 3M Innovation Award, Stockholm Water Prize/American Chemistry Association Award, National Registry of Certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT); Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Youth Volunteer Team Leader, Head Election Judge, Student Conservation Association (SCA), Adopt a Highway, Sierra Club; Future Plans: University of Southern California (USC) on Trustee Scholarship in the Viterbi College of Engineering as a Viterbi Fellow.

Abigail Jacobson

Parents: Dyan and Steven Jacobson; Activities: Student Government Representative, Mayo SOS (Support Our Spartans) Room Treasurer, Mayo Honor Society, Southtown Singers, Mayo Girls Hockey/Swim/Tennis teams; Scholastic Achievements: Early Grad to be a CNA, Homecoming Court, Rochester Hockey Foundation Scholarship, Coordinated Powderpuff events, Raised over $1,500 for GOFA (Give One For All) by selling Oreo balls; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo SOS Room, Tree Planting, Operation Christmas Child, Mayo Concessions, Trunk or Treats; Future Plans: Grand Canyon University-Nursing Major with CRNA plans.

Hadley Jensen

Parents: Kimberly and Mark Jensen; Activities: Rochester Nordic Ski Team-captain, Mayo Cross Country, Mayo Track and Field, Mayo Honor Society, Creative Writing Club; Scholastic Achievements: University of MN Twin Cities Honors Program, University of MN Iron Range Scholarship, John Trolander Award (Mayo Cross Country Team Leadership and Perseverance Award), Mayo High School Booster Club Scholarship, National Spanish Exam Award; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Youth Summer Science Club-founder and leader, All-Comers Track Meets, Litter Bit Better, Med City Marathon, Rochester Active Sports Club; Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities-major in Biochemistry and minor in Cellular and Molecular Neuroscience.

Katherine Jones

Parents: Amie and Lyell Jones; Activities: Girl Scouts of River Valley, Global Affairs, Mayo Girls Tennis Team, Mayo Honor Society; Scholastic Achievements: 2022 Girl Scouts Changemaker Award, Girl Scout Silver Award, Mayo Clinic Health Careers Immersion Program, Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship, Mayo Honor Society; Community Service/Volunteer Work: GATEway Science Fair Planning Committee, Organized annual fundraiser and holiday gift drive for the Ronald McDonald House, Rochester Art Center volunteer; Future Plans: Wake Forest University Class of 2026 for Pre-Med, minoring in Linguistics and Neuroscience.

Maximilian Kantor-Gerber

Parents: Birgit Kantor and Thomas Gerber; Activities: Debate Team, Mayo Tennis Team, Honors Choirs of SE Minnesota, Marching Band, Pit Orchestra; Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Finalist, All-State Musician, 4-time medalist for National Spanish Exam, AP Scholar with Distinction; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Open Table Volunteer and Summer Intern, Mayo UNICEF Club, Mayo Honor Society; Future Plans: Tufts University, majoring in either Biology or Psychology

Sophia Kaufmann

Parents: Robin and Timothy Kaufmann; Activities: Mayo Girls Swim and Dive-Captain, Post Bulletin Teen Columnist, Model United Nations, Mayo Track and Field, Mayor’s Youth Council; Scholastic Achievements: Honors Diploma, Presidential Scholarship, Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship, Gold All-Academic Award, The Wheaton Scholarship; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Honor Society, Key Club; Future Plans: Wheaton College, Political Science and Communications with a certificate in Journalism.

Hannah LaMaster

Parents: Jenny and Mark LaMaster; Activities: Business Professionals of America-President, Track and Field-1600m record holder, Cross Country Team, Swim Team; Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar, Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship, Business Professionals of America State Finalist and National Qualifier in Banking and Finance, George Beadle Merit Scholarship University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Insurance Federation Actuarial Scholarship; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Honor Society, Spartan 300 Freshman Orientation Leader, Med City Marathon Volunteer; Future Plans: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in Actuarial Science with a minor in Computer Science.

Alexander Lee

Parents: Samantha and Kendal Lee; Activities: Rochester Youth Fencers-Captain 2021 Men’s Foil Fencing MN State Champion at Summer National Qualifiers-USA Fencing National Championships-Junior Olympics in Fencing, Minnesota Music Teachers Association State Piano Competition Winner, Mayo High School Honors Symphonic Strings Orchestra and Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestras (SEMYO), Mayo Varsity Chess Team-1st Place Alternates Board and 1st Place Team Overall at MN State Scholastic Chess Championship; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship, Maxima Cum Laude and Silver Medal on National Latin Exam Level 2, Superior rating for Cello Performance at MSHSL Solo and Ensemble Contest, Academic letter in Orchestra and Chess, USA Fencing All-Academic Team; Future Plans: University of California, Irvine, majoring in Psychology.

Linnea Lindell

Parents: Rebecca and Paul Lindell; Activities: Mentee and Student Medical Researcher at the McDonald Laboratory at Mayo Clinic, Competitive and Showcase Figure Skater at the Rochester Figure Skating Club, Post Bulletin Teen Columnist, President of Mayo High School Honor Society, Lieutenant Governor of SE MN Key Clubs of Key Club International; Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar with Honors, Key Club International First Place Single Service Essay Award, Academic & Leadership Scholarship to Colorado College, Honors Diploma; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Past MHS Key Club Secretary and Treasurer, Spartan 300 Freshman Orientation Leader, Chair of MinnDak District Kiwanis Family Relations, Elected RPS Student School Board Representative, President of Mayo UNICEF Club (Past Advocacy Chair & Vice President); Future Plans: Colorado College on a Pre-Med Track; plans to skate with the club competitive figure skating team.

Adam McLellan-Cassivi

Parents: Katherine McLellan and Stephen Cassivi; Activities: Mayo Soccer-captain, Minnesota Rush Select Soccer, Olmsted County Youth Commission, Mayo Honor Society, Mayo Knowledge Bowl; Scholastic Achievements: MSHSSCA Academic Excellence Award, MSHSL Section 1AAA-All Academic Team, Big 9 Conference Scholar Honor Roll, Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship, Wharton Global Youth Program (Sports Analytics); Community Service/Volunteer Work: Olmsted County Youth Commission-Executive Member, Math and Science Night for EL Families, Yearly Tree Planting, Med City Arts Festival, Making cards for Frontline Workers; Future Plans: Washington University in St. Louis, Olin School of Business (Marketing/Entrepreneurship).

Anushka Mishra

Parents: Saswati Mahapatra and Ashok Mishra; Activities: Mayo Clinic Research Mentorship (Center for Regenerative Medicine and Department of Neurology, Rochester Regional Science & Engineering Fair, Key Club, Global Affairs Club, Speech Team; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Honor Society, Outstanding First-year High School Project for Rochester Regional Science & Engineering Fair, 1st place winner of Art4HeartsMN artwork contest (Raised $1,800 for COVID-19 relief), Top 10 at 2020 Academic WorldQuest Competition, St. Olaf College Presidential Scholarship recipient; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Bluestem Center for Child and Family Development, Habitat for Humanity, GOFA fundraiser-sold holiday cards to raise $350, Assembled exhibits and toolkits for Rochester Art Center, Recorded book narrations for UNICEF’s Project Read Aloud and MHS English Learning (EL) students; Future Plans: St. Olaf College, undecided major (Chemistry or Biology).

Ella Mitchell

Parents: Dawn and Jay Mitchell; Activities: Varsity Soccer Captain, Debate, Rochester Community Initiative PR Co-Director, Global Affairs, Student Government; Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Honor, National Spanish Exam silver and bronze medalist, 3rd place at Academic World Quest State, Honors Diploma, College of Letters & Science Honors Program at UW Madison; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Honor Society, Key Club; Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in International Studies.

Ethan Norman

Parents: Kathleen and Hal Norman; Activities: Mayo Hockey Team (Captain), Mayo Golf Team (Captain), Mayo Honor Society, Intramural Basketball; Scholastic Achievements: Hobey Baker High School Hockey Character Award, Sons of Norway Scholarship; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Special Olympics, Hockey Day Rochester, Ovarian Cancer Run, Revolutionary Earth; Future Plans: University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

Yevheniya Ratushko

Parents: Olha and Viktor Ratushko; Activities: Rochester Figure Skating Club, YMCA Model United Nations, Student School Board, Global Affairs Club, UNICEF Club; Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Honor Society, Minnesota-Dakotas Key Club Governor’s Service Award, Robert F. Lucas Outstanding Lieutenant Governor Award, National Latin Exam-summa cum laude and maxima cum laude, AP Scholar; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Key Club International, Mayo Clinic Young Volunteers Program, Quarry Hill, R Neighbors, Hiawatha Homes; Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison, undecided.

Rachel Rho

Parents: Jennifer and Richard Rho; Activities: Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestra (SEMYO), Mayo Honor Society, Asian American Cultural Club, Mayo Stage Door Pit Orchestra; Scholastic Achievements: Business Management Mentorship with Caribou Coffee; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Cello lessons and tutoring; Future Plans: Arizona State University-Barrett the Honors College for Finance.

Evan Schuman

Parents: Arlene and Chad Schuman; Activities: Mayo Boys Soccer, Mayo Honors Orchestra, SEMYO Orchestra, Minnesota Rush Soccer; Scholastic Achievements: All-National Honor Ensembles Symphony Orchestra, Minnesota All-State Honor Ensembles Orchestra, Big 9 Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, AP Scholar with Distinction Award, National Honor Society; Community Service/Volunteer Work: String Academy at Riverside Elementary School, Channel One Food Bank; Future Plans: Bachelor of Music Performance: Violin and Mechanical Engineering Double Major at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

Jonathan Sedarski

Parents: Rebeca and Christopher Sedarski; Activities: Mayo Soccer, Honors Orchestra, Environmental Action Committee, FCA; Scholastic Achievements: Best in Site at Solo and Ensemble, Two Superior Awards at Solo and Ensemble, Big Nine Select for Orchestra, Letter in Soccer and Orchestra, Exchange Club of Rochester Scholarship recipient; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Riverside Violin volunteering, Men’s Bible Study, Mayo Honor Society, TOPS (Teens Offering Peer Support); Future Plans: Boston University-major in Biology on the Pre-Medicine track.

Ian Seremet

Parents: Biljana and Igor Seremet; Activities: Mayo High School Composting Initiative (Leader), Rock Climbing, Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair, Coding/Computer Programming; Scholastic Achievements: Rochester Regional Science and Engineering Fair-awarded Most Promising New Scientist, National Latin Exam-Magna Cum Laude Certificate, Mayo Orchestra-Letter of Achievement, Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair-3M Innovation Award (Honorable Mention), HR Imaging Partners Scholarship; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Honor Society, Environmental Action Club of Mayo High School; Future Plans: University of Minnesota to study Mechanical/Aerospace Engineering.

Gauri Sood

Parents: Richa and Amit Sood; Activities: HappiGenius (co-creator of a K-5 social and emotional learning program), Olmsted County Youth Commission Co-Chair, Global Affairs Co-Captain, Post Bulletin Teen Columnist, Rochester Community Initiative member; Scholastic Achievements: 2021 Global Minnesota Academic WorldQuest State Champion, Walleye Tank Life Sciences Pitch Competition Junior Finalist, 2nd author on HappiGenius clinical trial manuscript, National Spanish Exam Silver Medalist, Bryan Cameron Impact Scholarship finalist; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Teaching Taekwondo (Park Institute of Taekwondo), Environmental Action Committee of Mayo High School, Mayo Honor Society, Food Allergies Rochester MN teen representative, Cultural Community Youth Group; Future Plans: Harvard University, Psychology.

Maxwell Spinner

Parents: Alexandra Wolanskyj-Spinner and Robert Spinner; Activities: Math League (co-captain), Gender and Sexuality Alliance (co-leader), Mayo Bands Drum Major, Junior Varsity Tennis, Three-time pit musician for Mayo Stage Door; Scholastic Achievements: Hennepin Theatre Trust Spotlight Orchestra, University of MN Twin Cities Dean’s Scholar, Big 9 Select Orchestra, University of Pennsylvania High School Math Academy, SEMYO Concert Orchestra; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Honor Society, Summer of Service, Mayor’s Youth Council; Future Plans: Undecided, Mathematics.

Erin Stoeckig

Parents: Jennifer Hand and Mike Stoeckig; Activities: Mayo Stage Door, The Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Critical Review Program, Mayo Bands, Post Bulletin Teen Columnist, Rochester Civic Theatre; Scholastic Achievements: National Winner 2021 VFW Voice of Democracy Essay Contest, MBDA All-State Band, Scholastic Art & Writing Awards MN American Voices Nominee, Spotlight 2022 Technical Theater Career Pathway Technician, John Jay National Scholar; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society; Future Plans: Columbia University, Drama and Theatre Arts.

Maika Suzuki

Parents: Kirsten Lincoln and Naoto Suzuki; Activities: SEMYO, Cross Country, Marching Band; Scholastic Achievements: Honors Diploma; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Open Table Mobile Food Mission; Future Plans: McGill University, Computer Science.

Natali Thiesse

Parents: Kim and Jason Thiesse; Activities: Rochester Figure Skating Club, FIRST Robotics Team 2530, Mayo Honor Society, RFSC Junior Board (President), Orchestra and School Musicals-Bass player (upright and electric); Scholastic Achievements: Honors student, AP scholar; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Math Tutor, Skating Community volunteer; Future Plans: Michigan State University, prospective major in Computer Science and minor in Mathematics.

Elizabeth Vielhaber

Parents: Jennifer and Karl Vielhaber; Activities: Rock climbing, Mountain biking, UNICEF, Key Club; Scholastic Achievements: National Honor Society, High Honor Roll; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Flood clean up, Teacher’s Assistant, Pizza Drive, Concessions; Future Plans: RCTC Nursing.

Amelia Vrieze

Parents: Cassie Kennedy and Lance Vrieze; Activities: Mayo Girls Swim Team, SEMYO, Mayo Debate Team, Rochester Figure Skating Club, Post Bulletin Teen Columnist; Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar with Honors, Ann Bancroft Foundation Dare to Dream Grant, National Spanish Exam Plata, Grinnell Founder’s Scholarship; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Creative Clovers 4-H Club Community Pride Leader, Spartan 300, Mayo Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Princeton Seminary Log College Grant Youth Leader; Future Plans: Grinnell College, Computer Science and English.

Ethan Warrington

Parents: Michelle and Kenneth Warrington; Activities: Orchestra, Southeastern MN Youth Orchestras (SEMYO), Theater (Pit Orchestra), Math League; Scholastic Achievements: Four-time National Spanish Exam Gold Medalist, All-State Violinist, Solo and Ensemble Best in Site Award, AP Scholar with Distinction; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Youth Volunteer, Mayo Honor Society, Violin Tutoring, Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica; Future Plans: UW-Madison, Molecular and Cell Biology (Pre-Med).

Avery Werneburg

Parents: Brooke and Nate Werneburg; Activities: Mayo Swim and Dive Team, Mayo Softball, Mayo Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society, Rochester Swim Club, Mayo Key Club; Scholastic Achievements: Kiwanis Student of the Month January 2022, National Spanish Exam Bronze Award Finalist, CTECH Student of the Month Award January 2022, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Stadium Suite Scholarship, Mayo Clinic Scholarship; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Boys and Girls Club of Rochester-swim instructor, Girl Scouts, Rochester Running Club-All Comers Track Meet Volunteer; Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a major in Pre-Physicians Assistant studies.

Elizabeth Wiederholt

Parents: Lisa and Christopher Wiederholt; Activities: President of Student School Board, Co-President of Mayo Model United Nations Club, President of the Human Rights Council at the Model UN of the North Conference, Cross Country Team, Track Team, Bella Voce Choir (Alto Section Leader); Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction, Kiwanis Student of the Month, Best Delegate for the United States Congress Committee (2020) at the Dhahran, Saudi Arabia Model UN (virtual), Outstanding Delegate for the Human Rights Council (2019)-YMCA of the North Model United Nations, Honorable Mention for the Economic and Social Council (2020) - Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Model UN (virtual); Future Plans: Gap year to study abroad in Germany with the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Program and then joint-degree program for Global International Relations at American University in Washington DC and Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, Japan.

Nathan Wigle

Parents: Nancy Radakovic and Dennis Wigle; Activities: Mayo Boys Soccer, Mayo Boys Volleyball, Knowledge Bowl, Student Government, Mayo Boys Hockey; Scholastic Achievements: Big Nine Scholar; Community Service/Volunteer Work: Feed My Starving Children, Camp Invention, Tree Planting; Future Plans: University of British Columbia.