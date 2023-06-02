Mayo High School Class of 2023: Top Graduates

Rayah Abudayyeh

Rayah Abudayyeh Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Muna and Barham Abudayyeh

Activities: International Affairs Intern at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Amman, Jordan Information Bureau Intern at the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Washington DC, Mayo Girls Swim and Dive, Mayo Honors Society, Mayo Key Club, Mayo empowHER Club, Spartan 300, Olmsted County Youth Commission, Community Education Citizens Advisory Council, Rochester Chamber Music Society, Mayo High School Symphonic Band, Mayo Girls Track and Field, Piano, and Mayo Latin Club

Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar Award, Academic Letter, Athletic Letter, Honors Diploma, MMTA Piano Contest State Qualifier (2019), MMTA Theory Exam Award Winner Levels 1-4 with High Distinction

Community Service/Volunteer Work: MHS Key Club Publicist, Spartan 300 Freshman Orientation Leader, CECAC Student Representative, Youth Commission Member, Habitat for Humanity Volunteer, Rochester Swim Club Volunteer

Future Plans: Emory University, double majoring in political science and public health

Jude Amra

Jude Amra Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Nadir and Rawan Amra

Activities: Symphonic Strings Honors Orchestra, SEMYO, and Volleyball

Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction, two-time Superior Rating in Solo/Ensemble

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Honors Society

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, majoring in biomedical engineering

Natalie Boorjian

Natalie Boorjian contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Stephen and Denise Boorjian

Activities: Mayo High School Swim Team (Captain), Model United Nations, Rochester Mayor’s Youth Council, Spanish Club, National Spanish Honors Society, National Honors Society

Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteers Scholarship, AP Scholar

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteers, Spartan 300, Key Club

Future Plans: Studying biology and swimming at Emory University

Jacob DiNicola

Jacob DiNicola Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Jim DiNicola and Karena DiNicola

Activities: Band as a percussionist, Yearbook staff member, Drumline member (Bass 5 on the bassline), Working at Meadow Park Preschool and Child Care Center (MPPCCC)

Scholastic Achievements: Honor Society, 4.0 GPA for entire high school career, band leadership

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Channel One food shelf, rang bells for Salvation Army, service projects for Western Fraternal

Future Plans: RCTC and continuing to work at Meadow Park Preschool and Child Care Center

Natalie Drake

Natalie Drake Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Li Drake and Matthew Drake

Activities: Mayo Debate Team, Rochester Community Initiative, EmpowHER, Political Leaders of Tomorrow Program, Mayo Cross Country Team, Rochester Nordic Ski Team, Mayo Track Team

Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Ronald McDonald House, Mayo Honor Society

Future Plans: Vanderbilt University, majoring in human and organizational development

Cooper Gamble

Cooper Gamble Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents Names: Heather Santilli-Wagner, Maria Wagner, and John Gamble

Activities: Debate Team (Captain), Speech Team (Captain), Radiology Informatics Mentee at Mayo Clinic, Science Olympiad (Chemistry Lab, Environmental Chemistry, Fermi Questions Remote Sensing, Trajectory), Knowledge Bowl, Symphonic Strings Honors Orchestra

Scholastic Achievements: Coca-Cola Scholarship Finalist, M3 Semifinalist, NSDA National Alternate (Original Oratory), USA Computing Olympiad Gold Division Qualifier, National Latin Exam two-time Perfect Scorer, AP Scholar with Distinction, Questbridge College Prep Scholar

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Living Room Tutors (Project Director), Run for Ukraine (co-founder), Run for Lebanon (co-founder)

Future Plans: Dual major in physics/computer science and mathematics/economics at the University of Southern California

Hannah Gathje

Hannah Gathje Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents Names: Jaime and Shelby Gathje

Activities: Cross Country, Track and Field, Rochester Nordic Ski Team, Student mentorship in the Department of Anesthesia at Mayo Clinic, co-

president of Mayo’s Spanish Club, Mayo Honor Society, EmpowHER, and TOPS (Teens Offering Peer Support)

Scholastic Achievements: National Spanish Exam Medalist, Mayo Honors Society, AP Scholar, Honors Diploma, Spanish National Honors Society, Vice Presidential Scholarship recipient and Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship finalist recipient from Saint Louis University, recipient of Mayo Clinic’s Dependent Scholarship

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Member of Mayo Honor Society, Inheritance of Hope nonprofit organization volunteer, volunteered with Run for Lebanon and Run for Ukraine as well as Rochester Community Initiative 5k.

Future Plans: Saint Louis University for a degree in nursing

Mabel Glaser

Mabel Glaser Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents Names: Dr. Gretchen Glaser, Simon Glaser

Activities: Mayo Stage Door (theatre), Symphonic Winds, Jazz Band, Marching Band, National Spanish Honor Society, Teens Offering Peer Support (TOPS), Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota

Scholastic Achievements: AP Scholar with Distinction Award, Spotlight Education Honorable Mention in Technical Leadership, Premio de Oro in the National Spanish Exam (99th percentile), 4.7 weighted GPA, 34 ACT score

Community Service/Volunteer Work: TaRBuT volunteer tutoring program (through Beth El synagogue, St. Louis Park), Honors Choirs of SE MN Mentorship program

Future Plans: University of Chicago, majoring in anthropology with a focus on archaeology

Hannah Hanson

Hannah Hanson Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Tabitha and Wade Hanson

Activities: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Track and Field, Mayo Honor Society, Student Government, Spanish Club, Southern Minnesota Volleyball and YoungLife.

Scholastic Achievements: Academic All Conference Volleyball/Basketball, Academic All State Volleyball/Basketball, and 4.0 GPA.

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Autumn Ridge Church Children and Student Ministries, missions trips, Vacation Bible School, Camp Invention volunteer and Mayo Track Camp volunteer.

Future Plans: Biola University in LaMirada, CA, majoring in business administration and competing in NCAA Division II Volleyball and Track

Isaiah Hanson

Isaiah Hanson Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Wade and Tabitha Hanson

Activities: Varsity Boys Basketball (Captain 2 years), Mayo Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Spanish Club, Mayo Boys Club Volleyball (Captain), Ping-Pong Club, and Spartan 300

Scholastic Achievements: Big-9 Academic All-Conference, Honors Diploma, and National Spanish Examination Bronze Medalist

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Boy Scouts/Eagle Scout, volunteer/usher/Sunday school helper at Autumn Ridge Church, mission trips, and Channel One Regional Food Bank

Future Plans: Johns Hopkins University to study public health or biology and play basketball

Levi Hanson

Levi Hanson Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Wade and Tabitha Hanson

Activities: Mayo Boys Cross Country, Mayo Boys Volleyball, Mayo Honor Society, Mayo Orchestra, Mayo Tailgating, Spanish Club, Ping-Pong Club, Young Life, Boy Scouts of America, Spartan 300, PB teen columnist, TOPS supporter.

Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Commended, two-time Superior rating State-Section music Contest-festival, AP Scholar with Distinction

Community Service/ Volunteer Work: Mayo Honor Society, Channel One Regional Food Bank, Autumn Ridge Church

Future Plans: Loyola University Chicago, Undecided

Roselyn Kassiano

Roselyn Kassiano Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Jackline Kassiano and William Kassiano

Activities: RISE for Youth Program

Scholastic Achievements: Completion of University of Minnesota Talented Youth Education

Future Plans: Majoring in biology on a pre-med track at the University of Minnesota with a minor in African and African-American studies as well as woman’s studies

Iris Kroeger

Iris Kroeger Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Joseph and Cozette Kroeger

Activities: Honors Orchestra, PSEO, radiography job shadowing

Scholastic Achievements: Orchestra Letter, Superior-Rated Ensemble, RCTC High Academic Achievement List, Mayo Honor Society Special Recognition, Orchestra Director's Award, honors diploma, early graduation

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Volunteer Ministry, Mayo Honor Society

Future Plans: Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences, MRI Technician Program

Lucy Kurup

Lucy Kurup Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Nick and Becca Kurup

Activities: Post Bulletin Teen Columnist, Mayo Clinic Environmental Services Technician, pet sitting business, clarinet, Mayo Honor Society

Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar, RCTC President's List, AA Liberal Arts degree with High Honors, Mayo Dependent Scholarship, University of Minnesota Presidential Scholarship and CLA Dean's First-Year Research and Creative Award

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo, Can Do Canines, Paws and Claws, Miracle of Birth Center

Future Plans: University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Honors Program, Undecided

Xavier Laack

Xavier Laack Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents Names: Torrey and Nadia Laack

Student’s Activities: Mayo High School Soccer Varsity captain, Rochester Nordic Ski Team Captain, Minnesota Rush Club Soccer, Post Bulletin Teen Columnist, Mayo Honors Society Officer, Violin Student, Soccer Referee

Scholastic achievements: Mayo High School’s male Triple “A” Award Recipient — given to one boy and girl at each school for excellence in academics, arts, and athletics; National Merit Scholar Commendation; AP Scholar With Distinction; All-State Violin Alternate; two-time Superior rating on violin in MN State High School Music Contest National School Orchestra Award

Community Service/Volunteer work: One of four Run for Lebanon (2021) and Run For Ukraine (2022) organizers which raised money for the Lebanese Red Cross and Protez Foundation; Rochester Community Initiative Logistics committee member

Future Plans: Dartmouth College, majoring in government on a pre-law track.

Caitlyn Lake

Caitlyn Lake Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Debi and Kevin Lake

Activities: Youth group worship team vocalist and percussionist, Drumline, Mayo Track and Cross Country

Scholastic achievements: Received Associate of Liberal Arts through PSEO at RCTC in May, three-time President’s List achiever, Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society at RCTC.

Community Service/Volunteer work: Weekly volunteer for preschool Sunday school at Autumn Ridge.

Future Plans: Moody Bible Institute to major in TESOL with plans to teach English overseas.

Eleyna Limburg

Eleyna Limburg Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Cora and Paul Limburg

Activities: Member of the Executive Board of Mayo Honor Society, TOPS Peer Supporter, three years of Mayo Softball, Key Club Member, Committee Chair of Mayo Spanish Club

Scholastic Achievements: Member of Mayo Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society; recipient of the Mayo Dependent Scholarship and Zumbro Lutheran Church Scholarship; acceptance to the Honors in Liberal Arts Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House and the Zumbro Lutheran Church Servant Leadership Team, tutor, part-time youth softball coach

Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison studying psychology on a pre-law track

Ivy Maples

Ivy Maples Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Jonathan and Sarah Maples

Activities: Cross Country

Scholastic Achievements: Varsity Letter, Big 9 Scholar, perfect attendance and leadership (Cross Country), honors diploma

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Quarry Hill and running events

Future Plans: A gap year spent traveling

Elise Nienow

Elise Nienow Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Heather and Scott Nienow

Activities: Rochester Figure Skating Club, RFSC junior board, piano, Mayo band and pit orchestra (flute/piccolo - section leader), Mayo Honor Society, Bella Voce (section leader).

Scholastic Achievements: Honors diploma, MMEA All-State band, Bethel Royal Merits Scholarship.

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Christ Community Church, Camp Companion, Operation Christmas Child, Feed My Starving Children, RCI Reads.

Future Plans: Bethel University

Lauren Onigkeit

Lauren Onigkeit Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Wendy White and Jim Onigkeit

Activities: Mayo Varsity Soccer, MN Rush Select Soccer, Mayo Honors Society, Peer Supporter in TOPS Room, Key Club

Scholastic Achievements: Research Internship in NIH funded lab at Mayo Clinic, AP Scholar with Distinction, honors diploma, Mayo Clinic Scholarship

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Paws and Claws Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Channel One Regional Food Bank, volunteer tutor

Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in genetics and genomics

Chaeun "Christine" Song

Chaeun "Christine" Song Contributed / Mayo High School

Parent: JungJin Kim

Activities: Science Fair, Science Olympiad, Math League, Debate

Scholastic Achievements: Four-time ISEF Finalist, two-time National JSHS Finalist, Mensa Lifetime Member, three-time President's Volunteer Service Award, two-time summa cum laude and one-time maxima cum laude on National Latin Exam

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Oraculi, Rochester Math Club, Key Club, Mayo Honor Society

Future Plans: Harvard University to study biology or molecular and cellular biology

Cate Stacy

Cate Stacy Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Nathan Stacy and Susan Strandberg

Activities: Founder of Green Business Recognition Program (initiative to recognize sustainable local businesses), co-director of Rochester Community Initiative, Rochester Olmsted Youth Commission, president of Mayo Environmental Action Club, president of Mayo UNICEF Club, Mayo Spanish Club, Mayo Cross Country Team, Mayo Track Team, Mayo Tennis Team, Rochester Nordic Ski Team

Scholastic Achievements: Honors diploma, AP Scholar, National Spanish Exam Gold Medalist, Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship, Macalester College DeWitt Wallace Distinguished Scholarship

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Living Room Tutors volunteer, Olmsted County Parks volunteer, Quarry Hill Summer Nature Camp assistant, ForWARD Neighborhood Park Concerts Recycling coordinator

Future Plans: Macalester College for environmental science, data science, cross country and track

Malia Talwalkar

Malia Talwalkar Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Sarah and Jay Talwalkar

Activities: Vice president of Key Club, student government, soccer, 4-H, Mayo Honors Society and the National Spanish Honors Society

Scholastic Achievements: Mayo Honors Society and National Spanish Honors Society; Academic All Conference Award

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Lettered in Key Club for two years by completing 50 service hours; volunteer at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and other local events.

Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison to study biology with a minor in Spanish

Madelyn Tung-Mabry

Madelyn Tung-Mabry Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Ericka Tung and Tad Mabry

Activities: Equestrian, piano, Mayo High School Track and Field, Olmsted County Youth Commission, City of Rochester Mayor's Youth Council

Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Commended Scholar, Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, National Spanish Exam Primio de Oro, St. Olaf Buntrock Scholarship, Minnesota-Dakotas Key Club Distinguished District Treasurer Award, Minnesota-Dakotas Key Club Outstanding and Dedicated Service Award, The Association of Fundraising Professionals of Southern Minnesota Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Key Club International (Divisional Lieutenant Governor, District Treasurer, District Governor), Mayo High School Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Living Room Tutors, Spartan 300

Future Plans: Biology major at St. Olaf College

Chloe Weingarten

Chloe Weingarten Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Melisa and Toby Weingarten

Activities: Rochester Swim Club, Mayo Girls Swim and Dive captain, Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission, Post Bulletin Teen Columnist, Rochester Public Library board member

Scholastic Achievements: 1st place abstract for the 2022 Spring conference for the Entomological Society of America, 1st place abstract for the 2022 Fall Conference for the Entomological Society of America

Community Service: Mayo Honors Society, Key Club

Future Plans: Wellesley College for international relations with political science and a minor in Spanish

Noah Winkel

Noah Winkel Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Dan and Diane Winkel

Activities: Competitive rock climbing, Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer Program, piano

Scholastic achievements: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer Program scholarship recipient

Community Service/Volunteer work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteer Program — 160 hours

Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison for computer science

Maria Winter

Maria Winter Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Tom and Paula Winter

Activities: Volleyball

Scholastic Achievements: 4.0, graduating with honors, Academic All State, Big 9 Scholar

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Jesus Cares, sewing for Bundles of Joy

Future Plans: Majoring in accounting and communications at Upper Iowa University, while playing volleyball.

Philip Wisniewski

Philip Wisniewski Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Robin and Steve Wisniewski

Activities: Mayo Boys Tennis Team (captain), Mayo Math Team (captain), research through Mayo Clinic (MPET)

Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction, U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Candidate

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteers Team Leader, Mayo Honor Society

Future Plans: Purdue University to study computer science

Isabel Wright

Isabel Wright Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Anne and Dan Wright

Activities: Mayo Girls Soccer captain, five-year Varsity Soccer Team (four-year starter), All-Conference Girls Soccer, Salvo Soccer Club (Girl’s Academy), Mayo Hockey, Mayo Key Club, Mayo Honors Society, Unified Club

Scholastic achievements: Honors diploma, 4.0 GPA, National Honors Society, Mayo High School Honor Society, Big 9 Scholar Athlete Honor Roll for Soccer, CNA Certification, Mayo Clinic Scholarship, SFM Scholarship, Rochester Lodge Scholarship

Community Service/Volunteer work: Habitat for Humanity, Channel One, Church volunteer work, WIN Room Tutor (What I Need, academic tutor), T.O.P.S. Peer Supporter (Teens Offering Peer Support)

Future Plans: University of Iowa, majoring in biology with intent of nursing or physician assistant

Marc Zoghby

Marc Zoghby Contributed / Mayo High School

Parents: Ziad Zoghby and Odette El Helou

Activities: Debate, Regional/State Science Fair, MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge, Science Olympiad, Soccer, Volleyball, Ping Pong Club

Scholastic Achievements: National Merit Scholar Finalist, Yale Science and Engineering Association Award, seven-time State Science Olympiad Medalist, ISEF Alternate, AP Scholar with Distinction

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Run For Lebanon, Run For Ukraine, Mayo Honor Society

Future Plans: University of California Berkeley, majoring in electrical engineering and computer sciences