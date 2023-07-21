Mayo High School construction mess begs questions

Dear Answer Man: There has been a significant amount of work being done this summer on the Mayo High School south parking lot. Can you investigate and report on the action and results? Thanks. — Dee the Driver.

Dear Dee,

Education reporter Jordan Shearer wrote about this very topic with a story published on April 28.

Despite the fact you don't remember every article you've ever read in our pages — hey, even Answer Man needs to look things up from time to time — the Post Bulletin still wants to make sure you stay informed, so your friendly Answer Man is on the job.

The $1.8 million construction project is aimed at resurfacing and improving the drainage for the main student parking lot (the one south of the school building) and the nearby satellite lot (east of the main lot near the ball fields). The cost is actually good news for Rochester Public Schools because the original engineering estimates were closer to $2.4 million. Yea, savings!

Summertime — you know, when the kids are working those summer jobs, playing video games nonstop and basically avoiding that summer reading list — being that time when students and others are not spending a lot of time in the school, now is when those needed parking lot repairs happen.

Bill Burt, coordinator of construction services for Rochester Public Schools, said, "It's the only time we can do them."

Burt said the main student parking lot is still on track to be completed before school starts for ninth-graders on Aug. 28. The rest of the students show up the next day, so by Aug. 29, that parking space — those parking spaces — will be in high demand. The satellite lot, sometimes called the "senior lot," Burt said, will be completed by Sept. 15.

Back in April, RPS Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson told Jordan, "The satellite lot is not critical for the start of school."

All of this is routine construction maintenance. "The blacktop had run its life, and we had some drainage issues," Burt said.

He added there is another project at Mayo High School this summer. Work is being done on the indoor air quality system for the swimming pool and new LED lighting is being added to the pool. All this will improve the energy efficiency and visitor experience at the pool.

Now, Dee, please memorize all this information. It will likely appear on a test at Little Thistle on Wednesday night.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

