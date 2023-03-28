99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Mayo High School freshman campaigns to get financial literacy into Minnesota's education standards

According to Tej Bhagra's survey results, only one out of four students have taken a financial class, but two-thirds of those who haven't showed a "strong desire" to do so.

Tej Bhagra
Tej Bhagra, who is in ninth grade at Mayo High School, is advocating for more education about financial literacy in Minnesota schools. Tej is pictured on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Tej Bhagra was still in middle school when he started taking a class about financial markets, but it wasn't at his school. He sought it out.

Now a Mayo High School freshman, Bhagra is lobbying the state Legislature to incorporate financial literacy into the state education standards. He's been using his own research of Rochester's youth to make his case, which included the process of surveying more than 3,000 of his peers.

"I enrolled in an online course, The Mathematics of Volatile Markets, to enhance my knowledge of stocks, pyramid schemes, complex formulas and how the flow of money works within markets," Bhagra, now 15, wrote in a four-page summary of his research. "It struck me that I was the only student from the Midwest, and boys outnumbered girls four to one."

ALSO READ

Taking that class led Bhagra to investigate the level of financial awareness among students like himself. He created an initial survey about financial literacy among students for a science project while he was in middle school.

He later expanded the survey, which led him to the opportunity of testifying about his results before the K-12 Education Finance Committee of the Minnesota of Representatives on Thursday, March 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to his results, only one out of four students have taken a financial class, but two-thirds of those who haven't showed a "strong desire" to do so. He further reported that four out of five students want financial education.

Bhagra's research showed that student's also have a lack of knowledge about financial matters that directly affect them. In his presentation to the education finance committee, he reported that "nearly 80% of respondents were unaware of the interest rates in their savings accounts even though a majority (70%) had a savings account."

And yet, students' awareness of cryptocurrency was high, even if the actual ownership of crypocurrency was less than 5%.

"However, considering the young age of the survey population, this is a remarkable statistic showing how impressionable young people can buy speculative assets that are highly volatile," Bhagra wrote in the summary of his findings.

Tej.jpeg
Tej Bhagra speaks at the K-12 Education Finance Committee at the Minnesota House of Representatives, Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Contributed

Although Bhagra may be unique among his peers in his campaign for financial literacy, his research comes in the wake of others throughout the state who have been advocates on the issue as well.

In the process of speaking before the Education Finance Committee, Bhagra connected with Julie Bunn, executive director of the Minnesota Council on Economic Education.

"I was extremely impressed with his methodology," said Bunn, who is a former legislator herself and holds a doctorate in economics. "And the design of his study, and the thoroughness and carefulness of his study for someone as young as him, particularly when he started it."

Bunn is involved with the Financial Literacy Coalition of Minnesota, which includes a wide variety of voices, like Bhagra's, advocating on the issue. According to the coalition, "only 7% of Minnesota high school students are guaranteed to take a personal finance course of at least one semester prior to graduation." The coalition also reported that "graduates of high schools with guaranteed financial education are 21% less likely to carry a balance on a credit card while in college."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhagra may have taken a class on finances while in middle school, but he was prompted to do so by listening to his father talk about finance. He was fortunate to have that voice at home mentoring him on the issue.

He realizes not every student has that guiding voice in their lives.

"There's this argument that parents should teach financial literacy to their kids at home," Bhagra told the Post Bulletin. "But if parents don't have their own financial literacy, how will they teach it to their kids?"

Tej Bhagra
Tej Bhagra, who is in ninth grade at Mayo High School, is advocating for more education about financial literacy in Minnesota schools. Tej is pictured on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 26-April 1, 2023
March 28, 2023 07:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rootz of Inspiration
Community
Jeremy Westrum roots for people and plants at his Rochester store
March 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
two boys working with portable stove
Arts and Entertainment
Get in gear with a camping cooking demonstration
March 27, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rahmo Yussuf Salah
Local
Rochester parent charged after telling law enforcement toddler ingested fentanyl
March 27, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
04-13 judy jarvis anderson sj.jpg
Sports
'What would Jarvis do?' Reflections in the wake of the death of Plainview's beautiful soul, Jarvis Anderson
March 27, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Refill Goods
Business
From home to storefront: This old Plainview house has the bones of a community space
March 27, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
REO! UB40! Elmo Live at the Civic Center!
March 28, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange