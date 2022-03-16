Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 16
News | Local

Mayo High School hosts polar plunge to support Special Olympics Minnesota, Unified programs

Roughly 100 people took the plunge outside the front entrance of Mayo High School on a surprisingly warm day.

Mayo High School Plunge for Special Olympics
Spencer Pearson, left, and Will Repede, right, both seniors at Mayo High School, make their way through a mobile pool as part of a Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota and to raise awareness for Mayo's Unified programs on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, outside the school in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
March 16, 2022 05:45 PM
ROCHESTER – Students, faculty and law enforcement gathered outside Mayo High School on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, to dive for a cause.

The high school hosted a Polar Plunge as a fundraiser for the Special Olympics Minnesota and as a way to educate those in attendance about Rochester Public Schools' Unified programs. The programs are aimed to help build relationships and remove barriers between general education and special education students.

Mayo High School currently offers two Unified classes in art and physical education.

Unified P.E. teacher Andrea Bacon, dressed in her family’s signature bacon costume, was one of those who climbed the stairs to plunge into the mobile pool outside of the school.

“I love it. It’s just the most spotlighted and inclusive environment,” Bacon said of the polar plunge. “I feel like so often the special education kids are sitting by themselves in the cafeteria and there’s just a big separation and we really just want to bring them together and just celebrate everyone’s unique needs and all differences.”

For English teacher Dan Parker, he can’t help but think of how “awesome” it was, as he was drying off, to watch students and staff come together to plunge Wednesday afternoon.

“We look at us as a unified school and we really pride ourselves on being a unified school,” Parker said. “And those things have been really growing with a great investment in student and staff supporting that and to see people come out together today to do the plunge is a pillar moment in all that and shows we are a unified school.”

Mayo High School Plunge for Special Olympics
Jonathon Sedarski, a Mayo High School senior, jumps into a mobile pool as part of a Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota and to raise awareness for Mayo's Unified programs on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, outside the school in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Mayo senior Spencer Pearson said he saw the school spirit in his fellow students as they filed up the stairs one by one to dive into the roughly four-foot pool.

“It’s great, shows good school spirit and a good attitude that people can come together for a good cause,” he said.

To donate to the Mobile Polar Plunge and Unified programming at Rochester Public Schools, visit www.plungeMN.org . To donate specifically to the general Unified fund, people should search for plunge participant “Unified Spartans” on the donate page.

Mayo High School Plunge for Special Olympics
1/7: A Polar Plunge fundraiser in a mobile pool is held for Special Olympics Minnesota and to raise awareness for Mayo High School's Unified programs on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, outside the school in Rochester.
Mayo High School Plunge for Special Olympics
2/7: Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson makes a splash while jumping into a mobile pool as part of a Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota and to raise awareness for Mayo's Unified programs on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, outside the school in Rochester.
Mayo High School Plunge for Special Olympics
3/7: A Polar Plunge fundraiser in a mobile pool is held for Special Olympics Minnesota and to raise awareness for Mayo High School's Unified programs on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, outside the school in Rochester.
Mayo High School Plunge for Special Olympics
4/7: Jordan Timbeross, jumps into a mobile pool as part of a Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota and to raise awareness for Mayo's Unified programs on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, outside the school in Rochester.
Mayo High School Plunge for Special Olympics
5/7: Isaiah Hanson, a Mayo High School junior, jumps into a mobile pool as part of a Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota and to raise awareness for Mayo's Unified programs on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, outside the school in Rochester.
Mayo High School Plunge for Special Olympics
6/7: A Polar Plunge fundraiser in a mobile pool is held for Special Olympics Minnesota and to raise awareness for Mayo High School's Unified programs on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, outside the school in Rochester.
Mayo High School Plunge for Special Olympics
7/7: Spencer Pearson, a senior at Mayo High School, makes his way through a mobile pool as part of a Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota and to raise awareness for Mayo's Unified programs on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, outside the school in Rochester.

