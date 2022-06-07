SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Mayo High School shines with recognition from Hennepin Theatre Trust

“It’s kind of considered The Minnesota Tony Awards for teenagers,” Mayo High School student Will Laudon said.

IMG_5348 Edited.jpg
Lorelai Lewis rehearses her role as "Morticia" during Mayo High School's production of The Addams Family on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The school will perform a medley of the production in Minneapolis on June 14.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
June 07, 2022 05:57 PM
ROCHESTER — Mayo High School is taking the show on the road ... or part of the show, anyway.

The school racked up a slew of recognitions from the Hennepin Theatre Trust for the productions it hosted throughout the year, including “The Addams Family” and “Clue.” In addition to being recognized, the school will perform a medley of its "Addams Family" production Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.

That’s something the school hasn’t been able to do in a while.

“It’s been a banner year for us,” director Amy Monson said. “Part of that is because kids just want to be involved and invested after being home for a long time, and they want to engage with something creative. Theater’s a perfect place for that.”

The school has been involved with the Hennepin Theatre Trust's Spotlight Education Program since 2015, according to Monson. This is the first year they’ve been selected to perform a medley of their work since their production of “Chicago” in 2016.

Aside from recognizing casts and individual students for their performances, the program provides training and expertise. Monson said that when she needed to teach her students combat scenes for the production of “Robin Hood,” the Theatre Trust helped them do so. Or if students want to sign up for a masterclass in the cities, they’re able to do that.

Monson said working with the Hennepin Theatre Trust is a way to give students a more professional perspective of theater and the arts, rather than one constrained by a high school budget. Several of the students noted that as well.

IMG_5309.JPG
Mayo High School students rehearse a medley of The Addams Family on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. They will be performing the medley June 14 in Minneapolis as part of the Hennepin Theatre Trust's Spotlight Showcase.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

“Seeing where this could go and what it would look like if you continued with it (after high school) is really neat,” Erin Stoeckig, the stage manager, said about the Trust’s program.

Lorelai Lewis, playing the role of "Morticia" expressed a similar opinion. Recognized with multiple "honorable mentions," she has been given the chance to emcee both nights of the Hennepin Theatre Trust's spotlight showcase next week.

"It's just fun to see the bigger picture of theater," she said. "Theater isn't just Mayo High School ... there's bigger and better things out there. And with Hennepin Theatre, you get to experience that."

One of the main cast members from the production, Will Laudon, has gained some special recognition from the Trust, becoming a “Triple Threat Finalist.” According to a press release, that designation recognizes students for “outstanding skills in singing, acting, dancing, and leadership.”

"I think it's been a really cool experience for us," He said about getting to perform the medley at the State Theatre. He went on to describe the Triple Threat Program as "the Minnesota Tony Awards for teenagers.”

On Thursday, the cast rehearsed their shortened "Addams Family" version ahead of their medley in the Twin Cities.

In order to shorten the production, Monson said she and the other directors tried to consider a handful of factors, like how do they involve the most kids while also narrating part of the story arc.

“We take it on the emotional journey too, of the tender moments between parents and child, and then the celebratory ending,” Monson said. “We talk it through so that we can do the show justice in five minutes.”

IMG_5343.JPG
Mayo High School student Will Laudon rehearses his role as "Gomez" during a shortened version of The Addams Family on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Awards

Mayo High School presented the fall musical The Addams Family and is receiving the following 15 honors for its achievements:

Company Honors
Overall Production: Outstanding
Achievement in Musical Theatre: Honorable Mention
Ensemble Performance: Honorable Mention
Vocal Performance: Honorable Mention
Run Crew: Outstanding
Student Orchestra: Outstanding
Light and Sound Crew: Outstanding
Costume Crew: Outstanding
Overall Technical Team: Outstanding

Individual Honors
Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role:
William Laudon as Gomez
Logan Ackerman as Fester

Honorable Mention for Performance in a Leading Role:
Lorelai Lewis

Honorable Mention for Performance in a Supporting Role:
Rhys Van Ert

Outstanding in Technical Leadership:
Ant Van Brunt as Hair and Make Up Designer

Evaluator Shout-Out:
Olivia Nelson as Wednesday

Mayo High School presented the spring play "Clue: On Stage" and is receiving the following 25 honors for its achievements:

Company Honors
Overall Production: Honorable Mention
Overall Performance: Honorable Mention
Ensemble Performance: Honorable Mention
Acting Performance: Honorable Mention
Costume Crew: Honorable Mention
Run Crew: Honorable Mention
Light and Sound Crew: Honorable Mention
Overall Technical Team: Outstanding

Individual Honors

Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role:
William Laudon as Wadsworth
Logan Ackerman as Mr. Green

Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role:
Luke Shaffer as Colonel Mustard
Sydney Brown as Mrs. Peacock

Honorable Mention for Performance in a Supporting Role:
Lorelai Lewis as Miss Scarlet
Rocco Ruggeri as Professor Plum

Honorable Mention in Technical Leadership:
Connor Morrey as Lighting Designer
Julia Couch as Props Master
Mable Glaser as Audience Liaison
Gabriele Kolar as Hair and Make Up Designer
Thomas Stoeckig as Sound Designer
Erin Stoeckig as Stage Manager
Vern Eich as Costumer
Leah Dow as Assistant Props Master
Julia Sanchez as Assistant Stage Manager

Evaluator Shout-Outs:
Morgan Fuglestad
Ally Week

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
