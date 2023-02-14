Mayo High School to perform in Minneapolis for the Minnesota Music Educators Association

ROCHESTER — Mayo High School's orchestra is getting ready to take its show on the road for fellow musicians from all across the state.

The Mayo High School Symphonic Strings has been accepted to perform for the Minnesota Music Educators Association in Minneapolis, securing a competitive slot among performing artists.

"This is a high honor for any ensemble in Minnesota," said Katie Kuisle, Mayo orchestra director. "I never thought that we would get in."

According to the MMEA website, the midwinter convention is "The state’s largest gathering of music educators." The Mayo Symphonic Strings will perform for the association on Feb. 17.

"To have a Rochester school representing our community is really nice," Kuisle said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to performing for the Music Educators Association, the high school orchestra will perform a home concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15. The local performance is free and open to the public.

Mayo Concert Master Grant Schuman said the orchestra has strong talent. He's been playing the violin since he was 3 years old and says he can't recall a time when he wasn't a musician.

"Our orchestra was really good last year because we had a lot of great seniors," Schuman said. "This year, I think we're still at about an equal level. ... It shows that we have a lot of great musicians that work together to make great music."

Century High School performed at the Music Education Association in 2018.

This year, the association's theme is diversity. Kuisle said Mayo's orchestra will be performing music from directors with a variety of backgrounds.

"It's been really good for the kids to try different music that they've never heard of before," Kuisle said.

Katie Kuisle, orchestra director, conducts the Mayo High School Symphonic Strings during a rehearsal on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Darian Du rehearses with the Mayo High School Symphonic Strings on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Ramon Campos rehearses with the Mayo High School Symphonic Strings on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin