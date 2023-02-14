99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mayo High School to perform in Minneapolis for the Minnesota Music Educators Association

Century High School performed at the Minnesota Music Educators Association in 2018.

Orchestra 1.jpg
James Bajzer and Soren Laack rehearse with the Mayo High School orchestra on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 14, 2023 09:48 AM
ROCHESTER — Mayo High School's orchestra is getting ready to take its show on the road for fellow musicians from all across the state.

The Mayo High School Symphonic Strings has been accepted to perform for the Minnesota Music Educators Association in Minneapolis, securing a competitive slot among performing artists.

"This is a high honor for any ensemble in Minnesota," said Katie Kuisle, Mayo orchestra director. "I never thought that we would get in."

According to the MMEA website, the midwinter convention is "The state’s largest gathering of music educators." The Mayo Symphonic Strings will perform for the association on Feb. 17.

"To have a Rochester school representing our community is really nice," Kuisle said.

In addition to performing for the Music Educators Association, the high school orchestra will perform a home concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15. The local performance is free and open to the public.

Mayo Concert Master Grant Schuman said the orchestra has strong talent. He's been playing the violin since he was 3 years old and says he can't recall a time when he wasn't a musician.

"Our orchestra was really good last year because we had a lot of great seniors," Schuman said. "This year, I think we're still at about an equal level. ... It shows that we have a lot of great musicians that work together to make great music."

Century High School performed at the Music Education Association in 2018.

This year, the association's theme is diversity. Kuisle said Mayo's orchestra will be performing music from directors with a variety of backgrounds.

"It's been really good for the kids to try different music that they've never heard of before," Kuisle said.

IMG_6875.JPG
Katie Kuisle, orchestra director, conducts the Mayo High School Symphonic Strings during a rehearsal on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG_6853.JPG
Darian Du rehearses with the Mayo High School Symphonic Strings on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG_6834.JPG
Ramon Campos rehearses with the Mayo High School Symphonic Strings on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
IMG_6879.JPG
Mayo High School senior Ryan Engstler rehearses with the Mayo Symphonic Strings on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
