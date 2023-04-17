99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mayo offers a month's supply of coffee for blood donors

Those who donate blood this week will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a month's worth of coffee from one of three local coffee shops.

Latte Art
Mina Welter, a barista at Café Steam, makes latte art in a small mocha Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Rochester. This week, those who give blood through the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program have the chance to earn a month's worth of free coffee from Café Steam or another local coffee shop.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 3:27 PM

ROCHESTER — It's common to get a bottle of water and a cookie after giving blood. But for a few lucky donors this week, they'll get a month's worth of post-donation drinks.

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is encouraging new and existing donors to give blood between April 17 and April 21 by giving away a month's supply of free coffee to five people.

Donors can enter the coffee raffle by filling out a raffle ballot when they check in for their blood donation appointment this week. One winner will be drawn each day on April 18, 19, 20, 21 and 24 to get a 31-punch coffee card valid at the their choice of Old Abe Coffee Company, Café Steam or Fiddlehead Coffee Company.

"This is the opportunity in which they can literally save someone's life," said Dr. Justin Juskewitch, associate medical director of the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program. "This is the one part of medicine in which nearly everyone in the community can be part of someone's medical care."

Blood donation appointments can be scheduled by calling 507-284-4475.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
