Mayo offers a month's supply of coffee for blood donors

ROCHESTER — It's common to get a bottle of water and a cookie after giving blood. But for a few lucky donors this week, they'll get a month's worth of post-donation drinks.

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is encouraging new and existing donors to give blood between April 17 and April 21 by giving away a month's supply of free coffee to five people.

Donors can enter the coffee raffle by filling out a raffle ballot when they check in for their blood donation appointment this week. One winner will be drawn each day on April 18, 19, 20, 21 and 24 to get a 31-punch coffee card valid at the their choice of Old Abe Coffee Company, Café Steam or Fiddlehead Coffee Company.

"This is the opportunity in which they can literally save someone's life," said Dr. Justin Juskewitch, associate medical director of the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program. "This is the one part of medicine in which nearly everyone in the community can be part of someone's medical care."

Blood donation appointments can be scheduled by calling 507-284-4475.