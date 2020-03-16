Mayo Clinic will suspend volunteer activities on its Saint Marys and Methodist campuses, and at the Mayo Clinic outpatient clinics, starting Tuesday, according to a letter sent to volunteers today.
"This is to support Mayo Clinic’s efforts to minimize the threat of COVID-19 transmission and help keep our volunteers safe," said Mayo spokeswoman Heather Carlson.
From helping patients find their way to appointments to staffing the gift shops to restocking the clinic's libraries, volunteers play a vital role across Mayo Clinic's facilities. The decision to suspend their involvement followed a series of daily meetings of the Hospital Incident Command System at Mayo, which determined that to minimize the threat of COVID-19 transmission, this step was necessary.
"While we know this will undoubtedly leave a void in our service areas for patients, visitors and staff, Mayo Clinic leadership feels this is in the best interest of everyone," the letter says. "Although it is uncertain when we will resume volunteer activities, we will continue to monitor the evolving situation and keep you updated. When the situation improves, we will look forward to resuming all volunteer activities on the Rochester campus and seeing you in the volunteer offices."