Mayor: Rochester mask mandate ready, if needed

A potential mask mandate order is available if needed while Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is traveling for more than a week.

“It does not appear to me that we have enough support on this board to move ahead with masking yet, or again, or still as a requirement,” she said Monday before leaving on vacation Tuesday.

Citing potential changes in the COVID-19 virus and reports of the local hospitals facing challenges, she said City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage has a copy of a mask mandate created earlier this year that could be enacted.

“Even in the short term, one of the physicians that I heard from in just the last couple weeks said even a temporary two or three weeks would help tamp things down, if it gets to the point where things are running out of control,” she said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports Olmsted County has returned to seeing more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 a week, after dropping to approximately 725 a week ago.

The county’s current COVID positivity rate is 14.69% with 7,544 tests documented in a seven-day period.

Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson, who will serve as acting mayor while Norton is away, will have the authority to implement the order.

Carlson cited concerns with such action.

“The masking situation is an ongoing struggle,” she said. “Even if there are some of us on the council who would support it, it just doesn’t seem feasible now.”

Carlson supported Norton’s emergency masking requirement in August, citing a hope to amend it for a more targeted approach, but the effort failed to get support from half of the council.

Council member Molly Dennis, who has repeatedly called for a city masking requirement throughout the pandemic, said she continues to hear from city residents who want the requirements in place, even if enforcement is a challenge.

“A lot of things we have in our policies are tough to enforce,” she said, pointing to the city’s smoking ban in parks as an example.

“We do what’s right, regardless of whether it’s enforceable,” she added.

Dennis, who has been attending council meetings virtually from home, said a mandate would support people who want to wear masks at work or elsewhere, but feel pressured to conform to what others are doing.

Council member Shaun Palmer said it should be a personal choice for residents.

“I think everybody has to make their own decisions, and if you listen to the health department from the state of Minnesota and the Olmsted County Health Department, I think those are good recommendations,” he said. “I don’t think I need to listen to an individual person who is going to send me an email or a phone call.”

The discussion in the final minutes of a nearly four-hour council meeting started to become heated as Dennis attempted to repeat her call for taking city action.

“If we passed this months ago, people who are dead would be alive today,” she said, before the council president cut her off for a second time.