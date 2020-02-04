PLAINVIEW — Plainview Mayor Roger Ziebell has a message for the residents of his city and the police department that protects them.
"The police department is here, and they’re going to stay," Ziebell said, addressing a crowd of about 40 attendees during a special city council meeting held Monday. "They do a fine job.”
Ziebell said a big reason he asked for Monday's meeting was to quash some of the rumors going around town about the police department. Those rumors — which have included talk of disbanding the department and contracting with Wabasha County for law enforcement coverage or simply allowing the county sheriff to be the city's chief law enforcement officer — have no merit, he said.
"That's out of the question," Ziebell said. "It's done and over with."
A big part of that reason, he explained to the meeting attendees, is the city can't just turn over the department to the county or ask for county coverage without the approval of the Wabasha County Board of Commissioners. Cities that contract with their counties for law enforcement must provide insurance for deputies, contract the number of hours of coverage in the town, negotiate the price of that coverage, and make special deals to get something like a school resource officer.
Ziebell said his town of 3,200 people spoke up during recent meetings designed to review the need of the police department, and the response was solidly behind keeping the police department.
During the meeting, the council approved Plainview Police Investigator Ken Douglas to fill the police chief position on an interim basis while also conducting his investigative duties until a police chief is hired.
The city's previous police chief, Tim Schneider, was suspended in September. On Dec. 12, Schneider resigned. Douglas was initially named interim police chief but gave way to Mike Lavigne. Then Lavigne stepped aside last month, making way for Monday's vote to name Douglas the interim chief again.
Ziebell said the next goal for the police department is to hire a full-time, permanent police chief. That person will also look at everything from the department's budget to officer duties to make sure the police department is serving the city as efficiently as possible.
"The Plainview Police Department is going to stay in tact and going to stay here," the mayor said.
Ziebell also asked the city council to approve his reaching out to several potential interim city administrators who might fill in while the city searches for a permanent replacement for Clarissa Hadler, who resigned last week. Ziebell said the League of Minnesota Cities keeps a list of former city or county administrators, many of whom are retired, who can fill in on an interim basis.
Finally, the city will reduce the number of polling places in town from the usual two — the community center and city hall — down to one. City Council Member Roger Rettmann said the city simply does not have enough volunteers to operate two polling stations. Anyone wanting to volunteer for future elections should contact city hall.
City Hall will be the one polling place for the upcoming presidential primary race on March 3.