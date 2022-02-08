Mayowood Apartments opening delayed by staffing shortage

I frequently drive past the new Mayowood Apartments on Mayowood Road and have noticed the parking lot is totally empty. I thought it was built to house homeless or low-income people, but apparently there is nobody living there, even in the brutally cold climate. What’s going on with the building? — SW Rochester resident

While a grand opening was held in October, the apartments are indeed sitting empty and the reason appears to be lack of staff, rather than a lack of tenants.

I asked one of my minions to reach out to Duluth-based Center City Housing Corp., which owns the 30-unit complex that will provide supportive housing for people who struggle with homelessness and behavioral health Issues.

Nancy Cashman, Center City’s executive director, told him she’s mortified that the building hasn’t been able to open.

The primary hang up is staffing the building’s front desk, which will provide 24-hour, in-person support to ensure the safety of future residents.

“We are having trouble filling that position all over the state, but especially in Rochester right now,” she said.

Similar staff members are also being sought at Silver Creek Corner, which Center City operates to house up to 40 homeless chronic alcoholics at a time.

In case you’re interested in filling one of the part-time positions, you can send a resume and cover letter to Judy Aspling at Center City Housing Corp., 105½ W. First St., Duluth MN 55802, or by fax to 218-720-3483 or by email to jaspling@centercityhousing.org.

Once staff is in place, Mayowood Apartments will provide housing stability for people who have been determined to be the most difficult to house in a traditional setting, often due to special needs that go beyond what a landlord typically offers.

In addition to the 24-hour front-desk support, staff at the site will offer case management, transportation, advocacy and referral to community resources.

Cashman said the full-time Mayowood staff is in place, so residents will start being accepted once the final part-time positions are filled, which she hopes will be by March 1.

