Mayowood subdivision sees council support amid residents' concerns about proposed path

ROCHESTER — A planned subdivision of nearly 90 acres surrounding Mayowood Stone Barn received Rochester City Council support Monday as city residents raised concerns about a proposed path along Mayowood Road.

“Somebody is going to be killed or injured,” said Julie Hanson, who said she has family living in the area.

Hanson and 10 other residents raised questions regarding the proposed development, largely centered on plans to create a trail connection that would cross Mayowood Road, rather than remain solely on the northside of the roadway.

The proposed development of 129 residential lots, dubbed Preserve at Mayowood, will be on the northside of Mayowood Road, but the requirement for a public sidewalk or path along the county road within city limits would create a need to destroy added portions of a historic stone wall and remove existing trees.

Mark Welch of G-Cubed Inc, which is the developer’s consultant on the project, said the proposed shift occurs east of the Stone Barn, and developers are asking Olmsted County to authorize a crosswalk, slow traffic speeds and consider other safety improvements at the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, residents said the proposal falls short.

“A crosswalk is not enough,” Rosalie Eisenrech said, pointing to a need to increase safety as the path is added.

While the majority of residents at Monday’s public hearing objected to the proposed plan and presented the council with a petition backing their stance, one resident said the planned path improves the area.

“It’s a considerable improvement to what we have,” said Rick Jech, who lives on the southside of Mayowood Road near where the pedestrian path would cross.

Council member Patrick Keane, who represents the ward that includes the planned development, agreed that the proposal is a benefit.

“This is not making it less safe,” Keane said, pointing out the county road currently has no pedestrian path, which means people are walking on the roadway.

He pointed out the city can consider other options to connect trails in the area, but the developers cannot be mandated to do anything aside from creating a pedestrian walkway along the road, which could be met with a narrow sidewalk.

Welch said the developers – Stone Barn owner Joe Power and local residential developers Gene Peters and Mark Hanson – opted to ensure the connection exists, rather than waiting for the city to adopt a plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If this isn’t built now, it is never going to be built,’ he predicted.

Additionally, he pointed out that keeping the path on the north of the road won’t eliminate the need for people to cross traffic.

“The reality is that anyone on the south of Mayowood Road will have to cross the road to get to the path, if it’s on the other side,” he said.

While the council approved the current subdivision plan in a 5-1 vote, with council member Molly Dennis opposed, Welch said more work is needed to finalize plans, which will face a future council review as the development process continues.