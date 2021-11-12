SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Mazeppa man arrested for reporting a fake shooting at Northwest Rochester business

A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, after he reportedly called 911 saying he shot a person in the face inside of a Northwest Rochester business.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 12, 2021 08:56 AM
A Mazeppa man was arrested Wednesday morning after he reportedly called police and said he shot a man in the face in a Northwest Rochester business.

Rochester police were called about 10:10 a.m. to Rogan’s Shoes, 3446 55th St NW, by a man claiming he shot another man inside the business with a handgun and was now sitting in a gold Chrysler 300 parked near the store, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

As officers were en route, dispatchers called the business to ask if anyone had been shot and advised those inside to shelter in place. Six employees and several customers, none of whom were injured, took cover in a back office.

Officers responded and found the vehicle unoccupied. When they entered the store, they found three men. All initially denied making the call to 911. When officers called the phone number that was used to call 911, one of the men's cellphones rang.

The man, identified by police as 39-year-old James Nelson, of Mazeppa, initially denied calling police but then said it was a joke and that he had not shot anyone, according to Moilanen.

Nelson is charged in Olmsted County District Court with misdemeanor falsely reporting an emergency with intent to prompt an emergency response. He was scheduled to make his first appearance in court on the charge Friday morning.

