News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

McGregor seeks to be voice for small businesses on Rochester City Council

Candidate joins race for Ward 3 seat.

Casey McGregor.jpeg
Casey McGregor.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 27, 2022 04:15 PM
ROCHESTER — Casey McGregor said she wants to be a voice for small businesses on the Rochester City Council.

“Small business wasn’t listened to during the pandemic,” the Ward 3 candidate said. “While the big box retailers and large grocery stores were open, little businesses like mine were forced to close. The big guys had massive profits. I didn’t know how I was going to pay my electric bill.”

As a Rochester salon owner, McGregor said she will be able to provide insights on how laws and regulations directly affect service-industry businesses.

“I am running for City Council to make Rochester a city where businesses can thrive because we all work for a business of some kind,” she said. “Having a strong economy builds strong families, strong schools and a strong community.

“Because I have felt the consequences of new laws and regulations, I will make sure we know exactly how the city’s actions will impact businesses and their customers before we do anything.”

She is challenging incumbent Nick Campion for the council seat in the city’s northwest ward.

The race has three candidates with filing continuing through May 31, which sets up a Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
