McGregor seeks to be voice for small businesses on Rochester City Council

ROCHESTER — Casey McGregor said she wants to be a voice for small businesses on the Rochester City Council.

“Small business wasn’t listened to during the pandemic,” the Ward 3 candidate said. “While the big box retailers and large grocery stores were open, little businesses like mine were forced to close. The big guys had massive profits. I didn’t know how I was going to pay my electric bill.”

As a Rochester salon owner, McGregor said she will be able to provide insights on how laws and regulations directly affect service-industry businesses.

“I am running for City Council to make Rochester a city where businesses can thrive because we all work for a business of some kind,” she said. “Having a strong economy builds strong families, strong schools and a strong community.

“Because I have felt the consequences of new laws and regulations, I will make sure we know exactly how the city’s actions will impact businesses and their customers before we do anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She is challenging incumbent Nick Campion for the council seat in the city’s northwest ward.

The race has three candidates with filing continuing through May 31, which sets up a Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.