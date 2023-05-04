Measuring noise: City is monitoring decibel levels of shuttle buses in Kutzky Park neighborhood

ROCHESTER — Noise levels along a section of West Center Street are being analyzed following continued complaints about Mayo Clinic shuttle buses.

“We know there is not much we can do, but we view it as gathering information,” Community Development Director Irene Woodward said.

The buses are used to shuttle hundreds of Mayo Clinic employees daily from a Second Street Southwest parking lot to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, with Center Street used when the shuttles return west.

Neighbors say the noise has been disruptive for years.

“Noise at this level and frequency would not be normal on any residential city street in America,” said Jim Frost, a Center Street resident, who has voiced concern monthly during Rochester City Council meetings since February. “It is a disaster.”

While the city has ordinances related to noise, they don't typically apply to buses and other traffic, and Rochester Public Works Director Wendy Turri said the buses are exempt from under state guidelines, so the city can’t ban the use of the street.

Frost said he disagrees with the interpretation, and Rochester City Council members asked city staff to check noise levels in response to the complaints.

Listening to traffic

To ensure the best results, the city borrowed state equipment to test the decibel levels as the buses pass through the neighborhood.

Jeremy Pries, the city’s zoning compliance liaison, said he took readings at approximately 20 times during a two-week period, visiting several neighborhood locations at various times. He added that he made sure to include visits between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m, as well as from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jeremy Pries, Rochester’s zoning compliance liaison, discussed the process for measuring noise levels of city buses. He used equipment borrowed from the state, in front, rather than the city-owned meters that are used for measuring construction noise and other zoning-related needs. He said the city and state equipment produced similar results. <br/> Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

“Those are the times when the schedule appears to be the most hectic,” he said.

The timeframe for collecting the data was extended due to windy weather conditions, which can interfere with the readings.

With the data in hand, Pries and Woodward said it’s being compiled and studied for inclusion in a report to the council, which will also be shared with Mayo Clinic.

The concern regarding shuttles came to public attention during the pandemic, when limits on bus occupancy required Mayo Clinic to add shuttles.

When leaving Saint Marys, shuttles turn north on 11th Avenue Southwest and use Center Street to connect to 16th Avenue Southwest, before returning to Second Street and heading west.

Following complaints in 2021, Mayo Clinic began routing some buses to Civic Center Drive to avoid the Center Street connection.

The change reportedly reduced the number of shuttles on Center Street by 63% since the peak use during the pandemic.

“Currently, Mayo Clinic employee buses make 96 shuttle loops on West Center Street,” Mayo Clinic spokeswoman Heather Carlson Kehren said. “This is significantly down from the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, when there were 264 shuttle loops due to mandatory limits of 14 passengers per bus.”

She said 51 buses are routed to Civic Center Drive during seven and a half hours of operation — from 4:30 a.m. to 6 am and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It leaves the contracted buses on the street during peak commuter hours of 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., as well as after 2 p.m., until the need tapers off. Once the full-size buses are no longer required, the clinic shifts to using smaller buses and vans after 8 p.m.

Stephanie Hurt, division chairwoman for Mayo Clinic’s Support Services, said the smaller buses and vans do not use Center Street due to the ability to change direction along Second Street.

Getting heard

Frost’s wife, Stephanie Podulke, questions why Center Street must be used, pointing out the Civic Center Drive alternative adds approximately 2.5 minutes to the shuttle commute, which she estimates as costing 42 cents per loop.

Podulke and Frost have been outspoken about the buses but said they represent the majority of the neighbors, many of whom have voiced concern about the buses but are reluctant to speak out against the Mayo Clinic practice.

She said she hopes the noise measurement spurs the City Council to take action.

“If you have the will to inform Mayo that the route down Center Street is too noisy, you can be sure that Mayo has the funds, the brainpower and the resources to solve their own problem,” Podulke told the council during its March 6 meeting.

Council member Mark Bransford, who represents the ward that includes the portion of Center Street and is a Mayo Clinic employee, said he’s knocked on neighbors’ doors to discuss the issue and understands the concerns.

He’s talked to staff about options for addressing the issue but said it appears Mayo Clinic isn’t violating any laws at this point.

“I guess we are just going to have to wait to see what the noise measurements show and kind of take it from there,” he said.

Woodward said once the council has the new data in hand, members could consider policy changes, but any move would need to fall within state limits.

“It’s kind of like a mix of things that would need to be looked at by the city,” she said.

In the meantime, she said plans for a new bus rapid-transit system to launch in 2025 puts an anticipated deadline on the clinic’s use of Center Street, if the new project remains on schedule.

“I know that’s not what the neighbors want to hear at this point,” Woodward said.

