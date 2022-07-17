Med-City Moonshots take on Hometown Heroes in annual game

ROCHESTER — Community members came out en masse Saturday, July 16, 2022, to watch the Med-City Moonshots compete against the Hometown Heroes.

This is the second annual Hometown Heroes game where the Moonshots, an alternative baseball organization made up of players with disabilities, played against a team of local administrators, business owners and city officials.

But disabilities or not, these players came to play baseball just like any other folks who love the game.

Leading up to the game, players warmed up on the field throwing baseballs back and forth and taking team pictures. By the time 5 p.m. rolled around the announcer took over the stadium speaker with an introduction to the game:

“Hello alternative baseball fans from Rochester and beyond.”

In a typical baseball game fashion, Queen’s “We Will Rock You” came over the loud speaker, prompting claps and stomps from the spectators. With a ceremonial pitch from State Sen. Carla Nelson and performance of the national anthem, the game was underway.

In preparation for Saturday’s game, the Moonshots practiced two times a week, according to team coach Laife Denning.

The game ended with the Moonshots winning 16-4. Denning said he was “not at all” expecting for the team to win by as much as they did with a 12-run lead on the city’s local “celebrities.”

“Last year was a much closer game,” Denning said. “We just came more prepared.”

Moonshots player Sean Healy said the Moonshots came out and played as a team, and while there were some improvements to be made, overall, the team played very well.

Moonshots’ Patrick Healy gives a hug to Pedro Guevara during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“Together, we had a great team experience,” Healy, who plans to continue playing well into the future, said.

While both teams came to win, the camaraderie the players showed to each other with exchanges of jokes, high fives and hugs showed the strength of community ties between the two separate teams. Within the first hour of the game, Moonshot player Patrick Healy greeted not only the umpire but also the opposing team’s catcher and pitcher with a hug before stepping up to bat.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” Moonshot’s player Alex Steffle said after the team’s win. “It was a great game and we all had a blast.”

In the second inning with both teams tied 0-0, the Moonshots were able to set themselves up for a pair of runs with players stationed on two of the three bases. With Seth Pack on third base and Patrick Healy on first, all they needed was the next batter up, Jacob Elegbede, to make a hit, giving Pack enough time to make it back to the home base.

Elegbede did just that and Pack was able to slide into home base, completing the first run of the game, and he was quickly followed by Healy. Not too long after, the audience cheered from the stands that the Moonshots once again had the bases loaded with a player stationed at each of the three bases.

Just before 6 p.m., the Moonshots were able to end that same inning with a 6-run lead on the Hometown Heroes.

While reflecting on the game, Moonshots’ pitcher August Williams said something he noticed about this game was how big the crowd ended up being. “I hope we can keep the crowd for the next game,” Williams said.

The Moonshots have their next game set for late July, which will be against the Honkers. According to coach Denning, he “can’t wait” for the next game and in preparation, the Moonshots will be keeping up the same preparation they had been doing prior to Saturday’s game.

“We’re going to be (base) stealing a lot more so they better be prepared,” Denning said.

Photos: Med-City Moonshots take on Hometown Heroes in alternative baseball game

