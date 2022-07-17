SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Med-City Moonshots take on Hometown Heroes in annual game

In the second annual Hometown Heroes game, the Moonshots and Hometown Heroes arrived at Mayo Field on Saturday, July 16, to follow the close match from the year prior.

Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Seth Pack hugs teammate Matt Copler after scoring the first run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
July 17, 2022 01:51 PM
ROCHESTER — Community members came out en masse Saturday, July 16, 2022, to watch the Med-City Moonshots compete against the Hometown Heroes.

This is the second annual Hometown Heroes game where the Moonshots, an alternative baseball organization made up of players with disabilities, played against a team of local administrators, business owners and city officials.

But disabilities or not, these players came to play baseball just like any other folks who love the game.

Leading up to the game, players warmed up on the field throwing baseballs back and forth and taking team pictures. By the time 5 p.m. rolled around the announcer took over the stadium speaker with an introduction to the game:

“Hello alternative baseball fans from Rochester and beyond.”

In a typical baseball game fashion, Queen’s “We Will Rock You” came over the loud speaker, prompting claps and stomps from the spectators. With a ceremonial pitch from State Sen. Carla Nelson and performance of the national anthem, the game was underway.

In preparation for Saturday’s game, the Moonshots practiced two times a week, according to team coach Laife Denning.

The game ended with the Moonshots winning 16-4. Denning said he was “not at all” expecting for the team to win by as much as they did with a 12-run lead on the city’s local “celebrities.”

“Last year was a much closer game,” Denning said. “We just came more prepared.”

Moonshots player Sean Healy said the Moonshots came out and played as a team, and while there were some improvements to be made, overall, the team played very well.

Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Patrick Healy gives a hug to Pedro Guevara during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“Together, we had a great team experience,” Healy, who plans to continue playing well into the future, said.

While both teams came to win, the camaraderie the players showed to each other with exchanges of jokes, high fives and hugs showed the strength of community ties between the two separate teams. Within the first hour of the game, Moonshot player Patrick Healy greeted not only the umpire but also the opposing team’s catcher and pitcher with a hug before stepping up to bat.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” Moonshot’s player Alex Steffle said after the team’s win. “It was a great game and we all had a blast.”

In the second inning with both teams tied 0-0, the Moonshots were able to set themselves up for a pair of runs with players stationed on two of the three bases. With Seth Pack on third base and Patrick Healy on first, all they needed was the next batter up, Jacob Elegbede, to make a hit, giving Pack enough time to make it back to the home base.

Elegbede did just that and Pack was able to slide into home base, completing the first run of the game, and he was quickly followed by Healy. Not too long after, the audience cheered from the stands that the Moonshots once again had the bases loaded with a player stationed at each of the three bases.

Just before 6 p.m., the Moonshots were able to end that same inning with a 6-run lead on the Hometown Heroes.

While reflecting on the game, Moonshots’ pitcher August Williams said something he noticed about this game was how big the crowd ended up being. “I hope we can keep the crowd for the next game,” Williams said.

The Moonshots have their next game set for late July, which will be against the Honkers. According to coach Denning, he “can’t wait” for the next game and in preparation, the Moonshots will be keeping up the same preparation they had been doing prior to Saturday’s game.

“We’re going to be (base) stealing a lot more so they better be prepared,” Denning said.

Photos: Med-City Moonshots take on Hometown Heroes in alternative baseball game

Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots talk with the upmires before an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ chat before an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ August Williams throws a pitch during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Alex Steffle scores a run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Hometown Heroes’ Wale Elegbede takes a turn at bat during an alternative baseball game against the Moonshots on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Parker Lichtenwalter celebrates after scoring a run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Patrick Healy gestures towards the crowd after scoring a run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Travis Peterson greets Seth Pack back to the dugout after Pack scored a run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Patrick Healy scores a run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Tanner Dickerson bats during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Seth Pack slides into home base during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ catcher Dayne Bailey hugs pitcher Matt Coplet after making an out during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Seth Pack (24) gets a pep talk before batting during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Minnesota State Representative Nels Pierson runs towards first base as Moonshots’ Parker Lichtenwalter makes a play during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
State Sen. Carla Nelson throws the first pitch at the Moonshots alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Matt Copler makes a catch during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Sean Healy bats during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Matt Copler throws a pitch during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Dayne Bailey makes a stop during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Dayne Bailey cheers after making an out behind the plate during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Seth Pack gestures towards the crowd after scoring the first run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
State Sen. Carla Nelson throws the first pitch at the Moonshots alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Matt Copler is welcomed into the dugout after making the third out during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Seth Pack hugs teammate Matt Copler after scoring the first run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots talk with the upmires before an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ August Williams throws a pitch during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Med-City Moonshots, Hometown Heroes alternative baseball
Moonshots’ Jacob Elegbede returns home after scoring a run during an alternative baseball game against the Hometown Heroes on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
Bella Carpentier is a journalism and political science student at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (UMN-TC). She is currently the managing editor of the student-run paper at UMN-TC, the Minnesota Daily. While reporting for the Minnesota Daily, she covered student activism and issues affecting the university's student body. Working for the Post Bulletin, Bella hopes to build community connections and advance her reporting skills. Readers can reach Bella at bcarpentier@postbulletin.com.
