Medford woman injured in Chatfield crash Thursday night

CHATFIELD -- A 29-year-old woman was injured Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52.

The Minnesota State Patrol, along with members of the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office and the Chatfield Police Department, were called about 9:25 p.m. to Highway 52 at milepost 30 in Chatfield Township for a single-vehicle crash.

A 2009 Nissan Versa was northbound on the highway when the driver lost control and went off the road way, the State Patrol crash report notes.

The driver, Azeret Celia Rios Flores of Medford, Minn., suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. She was wearing a seat belt.