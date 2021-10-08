Medford woman injured in Chatfield crash Thursday night
The 29-year woman is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday, Oct. 7.
CHATFIELD -- A 29-year-old woman was injured Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52.
The Minnesota State Patrol, along with members of the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office and the Chatfield Police Department, were called about 9:25 p.m. to Highway 52 at milepost 30 in Chatfield Township for a single-vehicle crash.
A 2009 Nissan Versa was northbound on the highway when the driver lost control and went off the road way, the State Patrol crash report notes.
The driver, Azeret Celia Rios Flores of Medford, Minn., suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. She was wearing a seat belt.
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.