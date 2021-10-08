SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Medford woman injured in Chatfield crash Thursday night

The 29-year woman is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday, Oct. 7.

Chatfield map.png
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 08, 2021 07:29 AM
CHATFIELD -- A 29-year-old woman was injured Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52.

The Minnesota State Patrol, along with members of the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office and the Chatfield Police Department, were called about 9:25 p.m. to Highway 52 at milepost 30 in Chatfield Township for a single-vehicle crash.

A 2009 Nissan Versa was northbound on the highway when the driver lost control and went off the road way, the State Patrol crash report notes.

The driver, Azeret Celia Rios Flores of Medford, Minn., suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. She was wearing a seat belt.

