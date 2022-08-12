Medical care expected to grow with The Landing

ROCHESTER — Darin Huntington knocked on the door of a construction trailer behind the Salvation Army’s Social Services Center in a quest for medical attention.

He wasn’t lost. He’d been there before, after being burned by a grease fire.

“Someone just told me I could come here,” he said during his return trip to ask about suspected nerve damage in his hands.

Huntington, who became homeless after losing his job amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said the temporary clinic offers a connection to medical care when other access can be a struggle.

Casey Caldwell, a retired Mayo Clinic physician and Landing MN volunteer, mans the makeshift medical clinic three days a week, and Mayo Clinic community paramedics provide care at least three other days.

“I felt like I had something to offer,” Caldwell said of the days he works with The Landing. “I had skills that weren’t being used.”

As Caldwell examined Huntington, he speculated on potential causes for his discomfort and discovered his patient had health insurance, which meant he could schedule needed testing at Mayo Clinic and determine the next course of action.

That’s not the case for all patients at The Landing, since some have outstanding medical bills and no insurance. In those cases, Caldwell said he does the best that he can with a physical exam and possible consultation with his peers.

Dr. Casey Caldwell on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at The Landing MN's temporary clinic in Rochester.Caldwell is a volunteer at The Landing MN, providing medical care to people experiencing homelessness Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

He said many of the patients are looking for prescription refills and help with chronic illness, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, but can’t schedule appointments due to costs or other limitations.

“I don’t think there is anything unique in the illnesses they have,” he said. “The thing that’s unique is their lack of access.”

Caldwell and the paramedics create access. In addition to scheduling appointments, they make rounds in the Social Service Center’s dayroom, reaching out to people who might need care.

Emerging needs

Rozalina McCoy, Mayo endocrinologist who led the effort to establish the community paramedic program, said paramedics found there was a need for more community care when they started responding to COVID concerns among Rochester’s homeless population .

While the program’s initial goal was to provide urgent care, she said primary care – from blood pressure monitoring to wound care – was quickly seen as lacking among the unsheltered.

“This is home health care for them, but delivered at The Landing,” she said, pointing out that many of the patients lack a primary medical provider.

The Landing connection started when the nonprofit began operating out of the city-owned Silver Lake Station, providing day services for people experiencing homelessness.

“It was sort of spawned out of the pandemic,” The Landing MN co-founder Dan Fifield said, pointing out that medical services weren’t part of the organization’s initial goal.

A former emergency room nurse, Fifield said he was aware of the need, but didn’t see it as a goal until people started stepping up to offer help.

“One thing led to another and one of our volunteers introduced us to Casey, and the relationship just grew from there,” he said.

Mayo Clinic Community Paramedic Andrew Torres prepares to visit patients. Contibuted by Mayo Clinic

At the Silver Lake site, Fifield gave up his office to provide an exam room, and when The Landing shifted to temporarily partner with the Salvation Army, Knutson Construction donated used the construction trailer to house a temporary exam room and office.

Caldwell said the trailer provides an improved exam area, but he’s anxiously awaiting planned renovations at The Landing’s future home in the former National Pawn Shop at 426 Third Ave. SE.

Plans call for the creation of three exam rooms, which will allow greater coordination between Caldwell and the paramedics. It will also allow more opportunities for volunteer support from medical students, Mayo Clinic residents and others.

“We have a lot of people that want to volunteer in the clinic setting,” Fifield said. “We just don’t have the bandwidth right now to do that.”

Building growth

To get the added bandwidth, The Landing continues to raise funds to pay the $2.3 million to $2.5 million needed to relocate to its permanent site later this year.

The building was purchased for $1.6 million in July , and renovation efforts are underway, but Fifield said the organization’s Building Blocks fundraiser remains short of its $771,000 goal.

“We’re looking at $50,000 a month to run the thing, and we need to get more recurrent donors on board, and we need to get more substantial donors.” he said, noting the estimated monthly cost includes mortgage payments and staffing.

The Landing MN's mobile outreach unit is parked next to the former National Pawn Shop, 426 Third Ave. SE, Friday morning after the nonprofit purchased the building to house a future day center for people struggling with homelessness. Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin

He said approximately 75% of the organization’s funding comes from private donations, while the rest is through grants, which have been difficult to secure without a permanent site.

Fifield said he believes the added medical care efforts will help secure future funding. Already, Mayo Clinic has provided $150,000 to help build the new exam rooms.

While the immediate goal is to provide day services for people facing homelessness, along with access to medical care, Fifield said more outreach is likely in the future.

Medical students are already working with The Landing to visit local homeless encampments and other places people gather as part of a street medicine program entering its second year, but Fifield said opportunity also exists for outreach to people with other housing struggles, including homeless families that often seek temporary shelter with others.

“There’s a lot of population out there that doesn’t have good medical care,” he said.

