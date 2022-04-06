Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 6
News | Local

Medical company CEO federally charged with tax evasion

The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota announced Wednesday, April 6, 2022, that Larry Wallace Lindberg, 68, is charged with tax evasion. Lindberg is a pharmacist and the CEO of Midwest Medical Holdings LLC, a Mounds View-based company, which has locations in Duluth and Rochester.

gavel court crime
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 06, 2022 03:51 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — The CEO of a medical equipment and pharmaceutical company has been federally charged with tax evasion as prosecutors allege the company owes more than $6 million in federal income taxes.

The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota announced Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Larry Wallace Lindberg, 68, is charged with tax evasion.

Lindberg is a pharmacist and the CEO of Midwest Medical Holdings LLC, a Mounds View-based company that sells "durable medical equipment and pharmaceuticals to hospice and other medical facilities throughout the Midwest," according to court filings. The company has multiple locations in Minnesota including locations in Duluth and Rochester, according to its website.

Court records indicate the federal charge was filed on April 4. Lindberg is scheduled to make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court before Judge Katherine M. Menendez on April 21, 2022.

"As the owner and CEO of the company, Lindberg was responsible for filing tax returns and paying taxes on behalf of the company," The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota wrote in a news release. "Despite being aware of his company’s tax obligations, Lindberg failed to pay over to the Internal Revenue Service several hundred thousand dollars in federal payroll taxes each quarter."

In 2011, the IRS began attempting to collect federal payroll axes from the company. Lindberg reportedly entered into a number of installment agreements but defaulted on each agreement and failed to make the agreed upon payments. When the IRS took other actions to attempt to collect the taxes, such as levy the company's bank accounts and accounts receivable, Lindberg is alleged to have taken actions to evade the IRS's collection of the tax debt.

"As of December 2020, Midwest Medical Holdings has an outstanding tax balance of more than $4.4 million," court documents state. "With interest and penalties, Midwest Medical Holdings owed approximately $6,058,980 in federal income taxes."

