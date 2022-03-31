Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 31
News | Local

Medical examiner to testify, cell phone evidence to be introduced in March 2019 murder trial

Former assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Peter Lin and an Olmsted County Sheriff's investigator and a detective are scheduled to testify Thursday, April 1, 2022, in the Olmsted County District Court trial of 25-year-old Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman.

Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Ayub Iman.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 31, 2022 08:23 AM
ROCHESTER — Vast amounts of cell phone-related evidence are expected to be introduced today in the trial of a 25-year-old Rochester man charged with playing a role in the murder of a 28-year-old man in March 2019.

The trial for Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, continues in Olmsted County District Court. Iman is charged in Olmsted County District Court with aid and abet second-degree murder for his alleged role in the death of Roble, whose body was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1).

Roble died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one head wound and another in the abdomen, according to court documents.

A jury of eight women and six men was selected Monday. Ultimately, only 12 jurors will participate in deliberations. Opening statements as well as testimony from four members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and two forensic scientists with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were heard by the jury Tuesday. On Wednesday, nearly a dozen witnesses were called including former employees of The Loop, one of the last places Roble was seen alive.

Two civil engineers who found the handgun determined by BCA forensic scientists to be the murder weapon also testified, as did two members of the Rochester Police Department.

Olmsted County Sheriff's investigator Joel Johnson and Olmsted County Sheriff's Detective Dan Johnson are expected to testify Thursday. So will former assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Peter Lin. Through detective Dan Johnson's testimony, prosecutors are expected to introduce a large amount of cell phone data — a key piece of evidence they say places Roble, Iman and a third man, Muhidin Abukar, together.

Abukar, 33, is also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. A second trial is scheduled for May 2022 after a jury trial late last year ended in a mistrial.

