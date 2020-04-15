Medical students who have called Rochester home in recent years aren’t willing to be sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are training to be doctors, and we want to help our future patients and our communities,” said Nathan Rockey, a third-year student at Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine.
While self-isolating in Colorado with his girlfriend, the Oregon native remains connected to Rochester through regular phone calls to Family Service Rochester clients, asking about their day and giving them a chance to share thoughts and concerns.
He’s helping coordinate approximately 15 medical students, who are making similar calls through the local nonprofit
When medical students realized their classes and rotations were ending, they sent a letter to school officials, pledging to help wherever needed.
“I want to say we had over half the school probably signed up,” said third-year medical student Sam Rouleau, who opted to remain in Rochester rather than head to his parents’ new home in Virginia.
“I view Rochester as my home now,” he said.
So far, Mayo Clinic hasn’t needed the students.
As a result, those who stayed in town, as well as some who maintain virtual connections, have reached into the community to help by participating in a March 31 food distribution, making face masks, volunteering to babysit and being available when needed.
“It’s been wherever there is an area of need,” said Kylie Andersen, a third-year medical student, who decided not to return to family in the Twin Cities suburbs when classes were shifted online.
“When we got pulled out of the hospital, I was trying to figure out what to do,” she said. “I felt really helpless watching some of my former co-workers and former classmates and mentors being on the frontline and doing a lot.”
“I thought I might be able to have a greater impact in terms of volunteering here,” she added, noting University of Minnesota students were already doing similar work throughout the metro area.
Andersen has helped distribute food, gathered personal protective equipment and provided babysitting services for a family with essential workers.
She’s also been enlisted to help screen potential participants in plasma-therapy research being overseen by Mayo Clinic anesthesiologist Michael J. Joyner.
While most of her fellow medical students aren’t getting the chance to do similar research, they are completing online courses and doing independent reading on a variety of medical specialties.
Editt Taslakian, a fourth-year student, has also been using personal research in the field. The future surgeon has been testing filter options for a new homemade mask pattern being distributed throughout the community. Catherine Gao, a fourth-year student, is coordinating efforts of 10 students working to make masks, with some gathering and preparing materials and six sewing the masks.
She said the effort has become a community-wide project, but medical students plan to continue as they have 40 completed masks and another 60 started.
“It’s a welcome distraction while doing our medical learning,” said Gao, who has been arranging the work from the Twin Cities, where she and her husband have been self-isolating.
Timothy Lee, a second-year medical student from Alabama who decided to remain in Rochester to focus on his online studies, said he jumped at the opportunity to help make masks as his mother, a nurse, and others work during the current crisis.
“I felt like I could honor that example by using the creative skills my mother taught me to help make sure that nobody else is going out there to serve our community without proper protection,” he said.
Beth Kangas, executive director of Zumbro Valley Medical Society, said the student efforts have spread throughout the community at a time when helping hands are needed.
The medical society typically provides lunchtime learning opportunities for the students but quickly transitioned to making community connections when students voiced a desire to help.
“We are always interested in responding to student needs,” Kangas said.
April Sutor, the director of innovation and collaboration with Family Service Rochester, said the response has helped numerous clients stay connected in recent weeks.
She said the students’ calls to area seniors have bolstered the agency’s program during a time it’s most needed .
“They might be called, but they certainly wouldn’t have as much time to talk,” she said, noting some clients have talked to students for up to 90 minutes at a time.
The benefit is a two-way street, Rockey said, noting it helps students work on interpersonal skills.
“Medicine is connecting with folks and understanding their story,” he said. “At least elements of that can be incorporated into a phone call.”
The others agreed that their efforts stem from a desire to connect and serve the community.
“We’re trying our best to contribute,” said Rouleau, who has helped with food distribution and phone calls.