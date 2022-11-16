Medical students plan Rochester foot care clinic for people experiencing homelessness

ROCHESTER — Medical students and physicians from Zumbro Valley Medical Society will hold a foot care clinic for people experiencing homelessness on Dec. 3.

The clinic held from 1-5 p.m. at The Landing MN day shelter , 426 Third Ave, SE, will provide free foot soaks and specialty care. Socks and shoes will be provided at no cost to visitors of the foot care clinic.

The ZVMS Street Medicine Initiative foot care clinic is being funded in part by a Rochester Area Foundation Fall 2022 Better Communities grant. Hippy Feet, a Minneapolis-based company with a mission to serve youth experiencing homelessness, has donated socks for the event.

The ZVMS Street Medicine Initiative includes an optional Street Medicine selective for Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine medical students. In the Street Medicine selective, medical students collaborate with local partners from agencies serving people experiencing homelessness in Olmsted County to begin to learn ways to bring health care out of the clinical setting and to underserved populations.

Altogether, 26 first-year medical students are participating in this second year of the selective.

Zumbro Valley Medical Society is a professional membership organization of 3,000 physicians and physicians in training in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, and Houston counties.

