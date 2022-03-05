SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Medical supplies head to Ukraine from Rochester

The Rochester Medical and Relief Mission Group is coordinating with Ukrainian Health Ministry and relief groups to provide needed supplies.

Kowalchuck 01.JPG
Roman Kowalchuk, a native of Ukraine, packs surgical supplies into a box on a pallet in a warehouse in northwest Rochester Friday, March 4, 2022. Those supplies and others were prepared for shipment to Chicago which will go from there to Ukraine.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 05, 2022 05:40 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — The first of what will likely be many truckloads of medical supplies from the Rochester Medical and Relief Mission Group to Ukraine departed Friday afternoon.

Roman Kowalchuk, a native of Ukraine, scoured the Mission’s warehouse for items the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Ukrainian hospitals specifically requested.

Kowalchuk has family in Ukraine who are as of Friday unharmed but determined to stay in the country, he said.

With heavy fighting and civilian casualties mounting across Ukraine since Russia invaded the country Feb. 24, it would be easy to assume anything and everything would help.

Kowalchuk said that’s not necessarily the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t want to inundate them with things they already have,” he said.

The lists call for surgical kits, hemostatics, which are drugs that help hemorrhaging, and anything else that helps stop bleeding. Oxygen is another important need, he added.

Read more from John
DSC04204 (2).JPG
Local
Rookery issue makes township board seat a crowded race
Long an unopposed position, three people are vying for seat 2 on the Rochester Township Board in Tuesday's election.
March 05, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Anita Tiara 01.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Art Center hosts drag story time
Drag queen Anita Tiara will share a children's tale of a disruptive naked mole rat Saturday.
March 04, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Image.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
'Idol' to be? Elli sang her own song for Katy, Luke and Lionel
Former Rochester resident Elli Rowe played an original song in front of the celebrity judges in Nashville.
March 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Load More

A volunteer helping pack pallets overheard Kowalchuk’s list and showed him an oxygen concentrator. Kowalchuk plugged the machine into a wall socket to confirm it works and prepared it for a truck arriving Friday afternoon to ship the supplies to Chicago.

Kowalchuck 02.JPG
Roman Kowalchuk tests an oxygen concentrator in the Rochester Medical and Relief Mission Group's warehouse of medical supplies. The machine was one of the needed pieces of medical equipment Kowalchuk and other volunteers prepared for shipment to Chicago. From there, the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America will help distribute the supplies to where they're needed.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

From there, the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America will distribute the supplies directly to Ukrainian hospitals and the health ministry there.

The Rochester Medical and Relief Mission Group was founded more than 42 years ago. Leon Wagner, a co-founder, is 95 but was eager to give a quick tour of the Mission’s warehouse of medical supplies.

About 95% of the supplies are donated from Mayo Clinic. The group sends supplies around the world to where they’re needed as well as to local groups that help people in need of medical supplies, said Diane Wagner, who coordinates the group.

Kowalchuk, who is a radiation-oncology resident at Mayo Clinic said he learned about the group from a colleague who helped get medical supplies to Ghana.

The shipment that departed the warehouse Friday will likely be the first of many. People who wish to help with the effort can contact Rochester Medical and Relief Mission Group at (507) 282-3634 or email Diage Wagner at wagner4@netscape.com.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERUKRAINEEXCLUSIVEPEOPLEMAYO CLINIC
What to read next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2021 President's and Dean's lists and graduates
Fall 2021 President’s list
March 05, 2022 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Midwest waste hauler buys Stewartville facility for $1.75 million
LRS, a national waste hauler based in Morton Grove, Illinois, paid $1.75 million for a Stewartville facility at 943 Second Ave. NW on March 1. That is where Sunshine Sanitation is located.
March 05, 2022 05:52 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: Essay competition winners and students of the month
Essay Competition Winners
March 05, 2022 05:49 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2021 Dean's and Chancellor's lists and graduates
Fall 2021 Dean's and Chancellor's lists and graduates
March 05, 2022 05:47 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports