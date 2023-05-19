Meet Mayo Clinic's class of 2023 peregrine falcon chicks

ROCHESTER — While the Mayo Clinic peregrine falcons haven’t survived living on a mountain, the generations of chicks have adapted to downtown Rochester life with their parents.

When Jackie Fallon read “My Side of the Mountain” in fourth grade, which shares about a boy and a falcon surviving their mountain journey, she immediately fell in love with the raptors. After growing up on the Iron Range, she went on to study conservation biology and now bands peregrine falcons across Minnesota and coordinates with other states involved in the Midwest Peregrine Society.

“From that time, their speed, the grace, the look. Who knows what fascinates a kid,” Fallon said. “But I have loved or been an admirer of falcons since I was in elementary school.”

She started with the Mayo Clinic partnership 37 years ago and even banded Hattie and Orton, who have lived atop the Mayo Clinic building since 2017. The banding allows biologists to identify the birds as well as information on where they travel, their lifespan, their mate and how many chicks they have. The bands will stay on the falcons' feet for the rest of their lives.

The four healthy chicks, or the class of 2023, were banded on Friday in the David Geffen Auditorium on a quick visit outside the nesting box. The chicks also had a short exam, including Avian influenza testing, and then were introduced as Piper, Aero, Horus and Genesis, two females and two males.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re going to stick around Rochester for about six to eight weeks fine tuning their hunting style and then they disperse and start their first migrations somewhere,” Fallon said of the fledglings. “I couldn’t predict where they’re going to go but hopefully they’ll survive their first difficult year and end up on territory having babies of their own that I’ll get to find and band. That’s my goal.”

Fallon said the Midwest Peregrine Society has banded 1,100 peregrine falcons in the decades of banding the birds. As one of the longest partnerships, Mayo Clinic is early in the banding program of more than 50 sites in the region.

Jackie Fallon, a naturalist with Mayo Clinic's Peregrine Falcon Program and the Midwest Peregrine Society, and Tom Behrens, Mayo Clinic unit head of facilities operations, place the chicks back in their carrier to return to their nesting box on the top of the Mayo Clinic Building on Friday in Rochester. Both said the program is "rewarding." Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

“Since I’ve been involved, I just love the patients that stop and see it and kind of a little break from their day. So for me to have connection is really neat,” said Tom Behrens, Mayo Clinic unit head of facilities operations who “inherited” the program in 1992. “It’s just amazing how nature every year just does its thing. It’s pretty exciting. Even after 31 years, it’s still a pretty fun day for me.”

This year’s batch of chicks entered the world between a moody swing of temperatures with cold continuing its reign until hot days splayed the chicks in their nesting box atop the Mayo Clinic Building. Fallon noted the chick’s position, sprawled out on their stomachs, is a way for the chicks to cool down.

While examining and banding the chicks, Fallon noted the weight and pitch of their squawks are clues to the sex. The weight difference between the two females was a stick of butter. Fallon said female raptors are larger, including Hattie who is about twice the size of Orton.

Genesis, a male peregrine falcon chick, is weighed during a banding ceremony at the Mayo Clinic Building on Friday in Rochester. The Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program was started in 1987 with the Midwest Peregrine Society. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

The first three chicks were born on April 29 and the fourth followed on May 1. As of Friday, the chicks have reached about 80% of their adult size and will become cream and brown-colored by their first flight in three weeks. The hope is to help them survive their training and journey in the first year of life as three out of four chicks do not survive their first year, Fallon said.

“They’re just fascinating. It just seems like you got the fastest animal in the world and people all of a sudden just get mesmerized,” Behrens said.

While the chicks turned fledglings enjoy wandering out to other areas and states, Hattie and Orton live in Rochester year-round. Fallon said her Rochester visits “always” include falcon watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I always have to drive by or stop real quick and see if I can find them on the corner. Or they like to spend time on the Siebens building as well as Mayo, Plummer and Gonda,” Fallon said of Hattie and Orton. “I’m always looking for falcons.”

George Fulford, 5, smiles about his new peregrine falcon stuffed animal. "They can be a family!" he exclaimed. Fulford helped pick the names for the four Mayo Clinic peregrine falcon chicks on Friday, May 19, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Jackie Fallon, a naturalist with Mayo Clinic’s Peregrine Falcon Program and Midwest Peregrine Society, prepares to move the chicks from their nesting site on top of the Mayo Clinic Building on Friday, May 19, 2023, in downtown Rochester. The chicks are then banded to help biologists identify the birds as well as information on where they travel, their lifespan, their mate and how many chicks they have. The roof team brings umbrellas and wears hard hats as precautions from the protective parents. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Jackie Fallon, a naturalist with Mayo Clinic’s Peregrine Falcon Program and Midwest Peregrine Society, bands one of the four chicks born in 2023 as part of the Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program on Friday in Rochester. The chicks included two females and two males. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Jackie Fallon and Tom Behrens, Mayo Clinic unit head of facilities operations, keep the falcons from squirming as they finish their visit from the nesting box on top of the Mayo Clinic Building on Friday in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Charlotte Smith, 5, watches the peregrine falcons receive their examinations with her mom during a banding ceremony on Friday, May 19, 2023, in downtown Rochester. She helped pick the names for the four Mayo Clinic peregrine falcon chicks. Smith has a falcon puppet named Comet after one of last year's chicks. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

George Fulford, 5, watches as the Mayo Clinic class of 2023 peregrine falcons are lined up for a photo during a banding ceremony on Friday in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Colin Anderson, a Midwest Peregrine Society field tech, holds one of the four chicks in the Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program during the banding ceremony on Friday, May 19, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

A group of Midwest Peregrine Society volunteers examines and bands the four Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program chicks on Friday, May 19, 2023, in downtown Rochester. The ceremony welcomed the public to the David Geffen Auditorium for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

The Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program class of 2023 is introduced as Piper, Aero, Horus and Genesis on Friday, May 19, 2023, in downtown Rochester. The chicks include two females and two males. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

A peregrine falcon flies over the Mayo Clinic Building on Friday, May 19, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Hattie and Orton live year-round in Rochester, though, their chicks will adventure to new places. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

The four Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program chicks are transported in a carrier from their nesting site to the David Geffen Auditorium on Friday, May 19, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

One of the chicks squawks while being weighed during a banding ceremony on Friday, May 19, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

The four Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program chicks were examined and banded during a banding ceremony on Friday, May 19, 2023, in downtown Rochester. The chicks' names were chosen from a pool of 3,500 name suggestions. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin