News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Meet Rochester's mayoral candidates

Kim Norton and Britt Noser will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for Rochester mayor.

Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Kim Norton and Britt Noser.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 01, 2022 11:56 AM
ROCHESTER — Rochester's candidates for mayor — incumbent Kim Norton and challenger Britt Noser — were sent a short questionnaire in May, seeking background information and their reason for entering the race.

Here's how the responded:

Britt Noser
Name: Britt Noser

Age: 46

Occupation: Landlord.

Education: Bachelor of arts in history, University of Minnesota; bachelor of arts in secondary education, University of Missouri, Kansas City.

Have you held elected office? No.

Have you served on local government boards or commissions? No.

Community involvement:

  • Minnesota Area of the Order of Malta and the Sodality of St. John the Baptist board member.

What are your top three campaign issues: 

  • Public safety.
  • Adapting Destination Medical Center.
  • Reducing partisanship and partisan agendas in City Hall.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position? I have practical knowledge and judgment drawn from my diverse work experiences. These include the public, private and self-employed sectors of the economy. I would spend my time working on behalf of the citizens, not special interests and partisan agendas. I know the difference between something that looks good on paper versus what will actually work.

What will be your top goal if elected? My top goal will be to increase transparency and citizen participation in government. I want to make the citizens “part of the deal” by representing their concerns and needs. There is a genuine need to bring back balance and restraint to the priorities and scope of city government.

Kim Norton
Kim Norton.
Name: Kim Norton

Age: 64

Occupation: Mayor of Rochester.

Education: Master of public administration degree, University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs; bachelor of science degree, University of Nebraska.

Have you held elected office?

  • Mayor, 2019-current.
  • Minnesota House of Representatives, 2006 - 2016.
  • Rochester School Board member, 1998-2006.

Have you served on local government boards or commissions?

  • Olmsted County Public Health Advisory Board member, 2014-2019.
  • Rochester Energy Commission, 2016-2019.
  • Destination Medical Center  Corp. board vice-chairwoman, 2019-current.
  • Olmsted County Justice Coalition, 2019-current.
  • Airport Commission Chairwoman, 2019-current.
  • Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments member, 2019-current.

Community involvement: 

  • The ARC Minnesota & SE MN ARC Region Board of Directors.
  •  League of Women Voters MN – Rochester, Board of Directors.
  • Rotary Club member.
  • American Association of University Women member.
  • Conflict Mediation Advisory Committee member.
  • Rochester Downtown Alliance Board member.
  • Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. Board member.
  • U of M Center For Transportation Studies Board, member.
  • Minnesota Mayors Together Executive Committee member.
  • Regional Council of Mayors, member.
  • Mayors Innovation Project Steering Committee, member.
  • Emergency Operations Committee.
  • Rochester Ready Business Coalition.
  • Non-Profit Consortium.

What are your top three campaign issues: 

  • Economic recovery and stability for community members and businesses.
  • Effective, equitable city services.
  • Environmentally sustainable and resilient city planning.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position? I have led our city in good times and in tough times, providing the stability and steady leadership we need to continue moving forward together. My collaborative approach to problem-solving, my vision for our future and my dedication to our entire community will allow me to continue being an effective leader.

What will be your top goal if elected? I want to continue helping our businesses and our community members recover from the pandemic and improve the quality of life for all who live here. My focus on economic stability, fair and effective government processes, and smart, environmentally-sound city planning will help us achieve these goals.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
