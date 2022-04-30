SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
News | Local

Meet the Minnesota High School Rodeo Queen, or the one who walks a horse through downtown Rochester

Madeline Atwell was named the rodeo queen in June.

rodeo queen
Madeline Atwell and her horse, Sisco, in downtown Rochester on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Contributed / Nikota Meyer, Midwest Camera Guys
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 30, 2022 05:34 PM
ROCHESTER — Yes, you probably did see a horse and a purple goat walking through the streets of downtown Rochester Saturday morning, April 30, 2022.

Don’t worry, that was just the Minnesota High School Rodeo Queen.

Madeline Atwell is a Rochester native who’s been the MNHSRA Queen since she was crowned in June of 2021. She’s the queen until June. And the horse, six-year-old Sisco, is a black quarter horse mare who won Atwell’s title for her.

This position has allowed Atwell to travel across the country – after earning her crown here in June, she competed at nationals in Lincoln, Neb., and finished 15th in the country. Atwell has been to Hawaii and Idaho representing Minnesota rodeo. She is also a professional barrel racer.

Atwell started out in the Olmsted County 4H horse project when she was around 10 years old. She was the project’s youth president for a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, when she was 14, she started competing for the Minnesota state rodeo team, in addition to barrel racing across the country.

How did Atwell begin barrel racing? Well, she and her family went to the YMCA of the Rockies resort, of course.

“We went on one of those horse pony rides and I was like, ‘Mom, I want horseback riding lessons,’ and she made a Google search, and it all kind of went from there,” Atwell said.

Atwell graduated from Mayo High School and is about to graduate from Rochester Community and Technical College with a two-year degree in biomedical science, in hopes of eventually becoming a radiologist. After graduation, she’ll take a year off and professionally rodeo, and move out to Buffalo, Wyo., to work at Paradise Guest Ranch.

She has about two weeks left in Rochester, her hometown that she describes as “the best town.” For now, she’s excited to continue getting her horse fix in Wyoming and in her rodeo events: barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping, and “the occasional pole bending,” as she described it.

rodeo queen rochester
1/4: Behind the scenes of Atwell's promotional shoot in downtown Rochester Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photographers Nikota Meyer (black hoodie) and Tristyn Hildman photographed Atwell.
rodeo queen rochester
2/4: Behind the scenes of Atwell's promotional shoot in downtown Rochester Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photographers Nikota Meyer (black hoodie) and Tristyn Hildman photographed Atwell.
rodeo queen rochester
3/4: Behind the scenes of Atwell's promotional shoot in downtown Rochester Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photographers Nikota Meyer (black hoodie) and Tristyn Hildman photographed Atwell.
rodeo queen rochester
4/4: Behind the scenes of Atwell's promotional shoot in downtown Rochester Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photographers Nikota Meyer (black hoodie) and Tristyn Hildman photographed Atwell.

