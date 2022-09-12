Meet the neighbors: Frayed connections bring challenges for Rochester neighborhoods during COVID recovery

ROCHESTER — Caitlin Doran anticipates it will take time to rebuild neighborhood social connections that became faded and frayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic was hard, because I think the way people prefer to connect is in person,” said the former Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association president.

While Doran remains on the board, she opted to step aside from the leadership role ahead of upcoming elections.

“There is typically a cycle of leadership,” she said, but in recent years neighborhood associations have seen fewer newcomers involved due to most meeting opportunities shifting to online.

Like many, the Slatterly Park group shifted to regular online meetings, but Doran said the format makes it difficult for helping new neighbors establish connections and move into potential leadership ranks.

Rebuilding interest

Cathy Clermont, the board member who stepped into the president role, agreed, adding that the group is eager to get back into the community and find ways to connect to new residents and those who might have been hesitant to be involved in the past.

“We rely on events to bring in new blood,” she said as a recent Music and Movie night in Slatterly Park geared up.

However, she said attendance at events has diminished since 2020.

Jen Hulsing, left, and Caitlin Doran hang a Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association banner Sep. 3, 2022, in Slatterly Park as the group's music and movie event starts. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

Matthew Romanauski, president of the Eastside Neighborhood Association , said the nearby group has seen similar drops in participation.

“We used to have an end-of-summer picnic,” he said. “We just don't have the people-power to organize it this year. Hopefully we can make it work next year.”

At the same time, he pointed out some activity has remained among neighbors, pointing to the successful harvest in the community garden in Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, which is supported by the neighborhood association and volunteer gardeners.

René Halasy, executive director of RNeighbors , said reduced activity at neighborhood meetings and events has been seen by all the 27 registered neighborhood associations throughout the city.

At the same time, she said many neighborhood leaders are becoming stressed after neighborhood associations stepped up in 2020 to work on projects aimed at connecting people amid pandemic shutdowns and state orders to limit activity and gatherings.

The work created mural projects, neighborhood patrols and front yard meetups to keep people in touch, but many efforts fell to the wayside.

Helen Laack, who’s among a small group of residents that started working to establish an Elton Hills Neighborhood Association shortly before COVID shutdowns began, said she’s seen the shift in her own neighborhood.

Where neighbors stepped out for weekly singalongs during COVID, the proactive efforts dried up, and the pre-COVID participation in annual National Night Out events hasn’t returned.

“It’s really hard now, because people got used to being at home, and relationships are different and activities are different,” she said.

Humidity and an extreme heat advisory didn't keep the Cimarron neighbors from repainting their street mural on July 16, 2020. File photo

In the Eastside Neighborhood, Romanauski said he’s seen similar hesitancies amid pandemic changes, but some reversal is also occurring.

“I think people have become comfortable not interacting with others during the pandemic,” he said, adding that the group has been meeting in MLK Park to provide access to in-person meetings with the potential for distancing. “It takes a lot of effort now to get outside of your comfort zone and go to a meeting or event in your neighborhood.

“Slowly but surely we are reconnecting with our neighbors and rebuilding the sense of community.”

Making connections

When it comes to building a new neighborhood association, Laack said the same challenges exist.

She said the Elton Hills group has been able to organize a couple of clean up events and other activities, as well as generate an online community group , but they are still looking for a way to get more people involved.

“It was hard for us to come up with anything to do to get people together,” she said, adding that organizers are hoping to connect with other neighborhood associations to help generate ideas.

That’s typically where Halasy plays a large role, but medical leave took her out of the picture for much of the pandemic. Only volunteer board members remained to fill the gap.

Halasy said the board did a good job in maintaining many aspects of the citywide program, which started in 1996, but comments from neighborhood association members during recent focus group meetings told her more help is needed.

Benjamin Zastrow, president of the Lowertown Neighborhood Association , said the established group had rebranded itself prior to the pandemic, which likely helped maintain interest throughout difficult years.

Members quickly moved to increase the group’s online presence and establish online meetings to stay connected, but some participants backed off.

Chris Voigt, a former Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association Board member, sets up a projector for a Sept. 3 movie in Slatterly Park as part of the neighborhood association's music and movie event. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

At the same time, he said a core group remained dedicated to making connections.

“I think that small group of motivated people really had a great impact,” he said.

As the Lowertown group starts planning more events to connect neighbors, Zastrow said he’s confident they are on the right path, but knows other groups are facing even more challenges.

“We’re bouncing back, but I’m sure there are neighborhoods that are still down to bare bones and nervous about how they can keep it going,” he said.

Returning to basics

Halasy said some associations are basically rebuilding from scratch.

“We had whole neighborhoods with boards where the entire board quit,” she said.

As a result, Halasy said the goal of the RNeighbors board is to get back to basics and help associations start rebuilding.

Where much of her time was being used to manage administration of the citywide operation that provides grants and other support, Halasy said she plans to shift work to meet more often with neighborhood groups to help meet their need.

“They want us to go back to the basics. They want help with setting up a bank account. They want help with bylaws.” she said of recent requests for groups where many of the former leaders have stepped aside,

Additionally, she said they want help in efforts to rebuild connections within the neighborhood and between existing associations.

“There is a lot of burn out,” she said. “There’s a lot of cynicism, so it’s just rebuilding those bridges and rebuilding relationships.”