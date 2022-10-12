Meet the Olmsted County Attorney candidates

ROCHESTER — Two candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for the next Olmsted County Attorney.

Each candidate was sent a short questionnaire seeking background information and their reason for seeking the position.

A County Attorney forum will be held Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rochester Public Library.

Mark A. Ostrem

What does your educational background look like?

I am originally from southwest Wisconsin. In 1980, I received a bachelor of science degree in business, industry and communication from UW-Platteville in Platteville, Wisconsin. In 1986, I received a master's of business administration degree from Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota. In 1997, I received a juris doctor degree from William Mitchell Law School in St. Paul.

What does your professional background look like?

Following graduation from UW-Platteville, I began working in retail management for JC Penney. The first years I was located at one of the stores in Madison, Wisconsin. I was later transferred to the JC Penney store in Rochester. I worked for JC Penney for a total of 14 years, approximately 12 of those years here in Rochester.

In 1994 I decided to go to law school. I began in the fall of 1994 and graduated in January 1997. My first job following law school was as the judicial law clerk for the Hon. Lawrence Agerter in Dodge County. I worked with Judge Agerter for about 14 months. Following my work with Judge Agerter, I worked for Rolsch & Anderson Law Offices here in Rochester. In 2001, I joined two other local attorneys to form a new law partnership here in Rochester, Patterson, Ostrem and Swisher. My primary practice was criminal defense.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem. Contributed / Mark Ostrem

In 2006 I made a commitment to become the Olmsted County Attorney. I was elected in November 2006 and began my first term on January 2, 2007. I have subsequently been re-elected to three additional terms in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Why are running for office?

I have worked for 16 years to fulfill my mission promoting justice and public safety balancing the rights of individuals with the needs of society. The pandemic and other social injustices have created a swinging pendulum in public safety responses across the judicial system. It’s time to stop the swing and bring back consistent response to issues in our community. I have personally litigated nearly every case type this office receives, including homicides, drug crimes, domestic assault, complex white-collar crimes, predatory offender commitments and many civil matters.

We must protect our community from broad, irresponsible inaction, or the knee-jerk about face prosecution policies some jurisdictions have experienced. Our community is asking to get back to the sense of safety and respect we all enjoyed before the pandemic. To successfully lead this office and community, the county attorney needs broad experience-doing the job. I have that experience.

What will your three most important priorities be if re-elected to office?

1. Gun Violence: Gun violence and unlawful gun possession has skyrocketed. Our community has too many shooting incidents. We need to continue to step up our efforts to keep our communities safe. I host quarterly “summit-like” discussions with our law enforcement partners to strategize efforts to quash gun violence. I have crafted strict office policy for dealing with gun cases. I support lawful gun ownership. I won’t tolerate gun violence or unlawful possession.

2. Safety in Schools: As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, our schools need the assistance of my office to help students attend and learn in a safe environment. Bringing back respect for teachers and all school staff will also plant the seeds of respect for our greater community. There is no greater means to achieve success than a high school diploma.

3. Restore our system of equity and consistency in the Justice System: With the onset of the pandemic, our justice system was largely suspended. Even today major portions of the justice system lack rhythm and efficiencies. I have demonstrated the ability to bring effective responses to public safety. I have developed close relationships with our partner agencies in law enforcement, education, and social services. I have significant associations with key service providers across the judicial and social system. It takes a seasoned confident leader to get our system back on course.

Karen MacLaughlin

What does your educational background look like?

I grew up in rural northwest Wisconsin and graduated as valedictorian from Clayton High School. I received my B.S. in business from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. I received my J.D. with honors from William Mitchell College of Law.

What does your professional background look like?

I moved to Rochester just after law school in 1998 to serve as a law clerk for Judge Robert Birnbaum. I was then hired as an assistant Olmsted County attorney in 1999 and served as a county prosecutor until 2016. I then moved to the private sector as a trust officer at a local bank.

In 2019, I began my current role as a staff attorney for a nonprofit legal aid office in Rochester practicing family law. I represent clients who cannot afford an attorney in their child custody, divorce and order for protection hearings in Southeast Minnesota. Many clients I help struggle to receive fair and equitable access to the court system. Many also experience domestic violence, mental health or chemical health issues. This experience has given me a deep understanding of the many challenges people who face racial and economic disparities encounter every day. I was a board member and board secretary of the local women’s shelter. I was elected to the Rochester School Board in 2020 and was recently elected treasurer.

Karen MacLaughlin Contributed / Karen MacLaughlin

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I believe new leadership in the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office will increase fairness for everyone in Olmsted County. I am a strong advocate for safe communities for all and for basic human rights. I am active and visible in the community and ready to listen and partner. I want to serve our community as the next Olmsted County Attorney and play a key role in changing the judicial system so the system can begin to operate differently and respond to real problems with real solutions without the need to change a single state or federal law.

What will your three most important priorities be if elected to office?

First, I will support safe communities for everyone in Olmsted County, including individuals who often feel unsafe interacting with justice system partners. I will expand work with justice partners and community partners to reach shared goals by improving trust, building positive relationships, and by listening to and responding to community concerns. Second, I will address gun violence, particularly in the context of domestic violence. Third, I will prioritize restorative justice programs and practices to help people who are in the criminal or civil justice system primarily due to their chemical dependency or mental health needs.