Meet the Olmsted County District 4 candidates

ROCHESTER — Two candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for the next Olmsted County commissioner in District 4.

Each candidate was sent a short questionnaire seeking background information and their reason for seeking the seat, which represents the southern and eastern portions of the county.

Here’s what they provided:

Name: Kindra Ramaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Age: 46

Occupation: Mayo Clinic - supply chain management.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science; master’s degree in public affairs.

Have you held elected office? No.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you served on local government boards or commissions?

Olmsted County Human Rights Commission from 2017 to 2020, serving one year as chairwoman.

Community involvement:

Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association, board chairwoman.

Rochester Branch NAACP, executive committee member.

What are your top three campaign issues:

Rebuilding faith in our democracy at the local level.

Creating a thriving, inclusive rural economy.

Investment in human infrastructure as a way to decrease nonvalue-add government spending.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position? I have a strong understanding of economics and policy. I’m someone who is active in my community, and understand rural life. I’m aware of how people’s ability to afford (or not afford) updated rural septic systems impacts our whole community and the environment. I understand how a small town struggling to keep day care providers impacts the local schools and efforts to attract new families and new businesses.

What will be your top goal if elected? Making the democratic system work at the local level. The commissions established to inform the Board of Commissioners are not performative. People who volunteer for commissions don’t want to sit at a meeting and do nothing – they want to work at making our county work. We should let them and support them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Name: Brian Mueller

Age: 57

Occupation: Self-employed heavy equipment mechanic for 29 years.

Education: John Marshall High School; auto mechanic program and diesel mechanic program, Rochester Community and Technical College.

Have you held elected office?

Rochester Township supervisor, 2004-2022.

Have you served on local government boards or commissions?

Rochester Township Metes and Bounds, 2004-2022.

Community involvement:

East St. Olaf Lutheran Church, member, past president and council member.

What are your top three campaign issues:

Property taxes.

Health and Human Services for vulnerable adults.

Funds for smaller towns.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position? I have 18 years of practical government experience dealing with budgets, roads, bridges, equipment and employees. I am pro-agriculture and have some farm background. I have owned and operated a small business for 29 years. I have lived in the county for 43 years and have witnessed many changes.

What will be your top goal if elected? To understand the ins and outs of county government and its programs and to become an asset to the county.