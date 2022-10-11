We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Meet the Olmsted County District 4 candidates

Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker are seeking the District 4 commissioner seat in Olmsted County.

Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker
Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 11, 2022 11:59 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Two candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for the next Olmsted County commissioner in District 4.

Each candidate was sent a short questionnaire seeking background information and their reason for seeking the seat, which represents the southern and eastern portions of the county.

Here’s what they provided:

Name: Kindra Ramaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Age: 46

Occupation: Mayo Clinic - supply chain management.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science; master’s degree in public affairs.

Have you held elected office? No.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you served on local government boards or commissions? 

  • Olmsted County Human Rights Commission from 2017 to 2020, serving one year as chairwoman.

Community involvement:

  • Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association, board chairwoman.
  • Rochester Branch NAACP, executive committee member.

What are your top three campaign issues:

  • Rebuilding faith in our democracy at the local level.
  • Creating a thriving, inclusive rural economy.
  • Investment in human infrastructure as a way to decrease nonvalue-add government spending.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position? I have a strong understanding of economics and policy. I’m someone who is active in my community, and understand rural life. I’m aware of how people’s ability to afford (or not afford) updated rural septic systems impacts our whole community and the environment. I understand how a small town struggling to keep day care providers impacts the local schools and efforts to attract new families and new businesses.

What will be your top goal if elected? Making the democratic system work at the local level. The commissions established to inform the Board of Commissioners are not performative. People who volunteer for commissions don’t want to sit at a meeting and do nothing – they want to work at making our county work. We should let them and support them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Name: Brian Mueller

Age: 57

Occupation: Self-employed heavy equipment mechanic for 29 years.

Education: John Marshall High School; auto mechanic program and diesel mechanic program, Rochester Community and Technical College.

Have you held elected office?

  • Rochester Township supervisor, 2004-2022.

Have you served on local government boards or commissions?

  • Rochester Township Metes and Bounds, 2004-2022.

Community involvement:

  • East St. Olaf Lutheran Church, member, past president and council member.

What are your top three campaign issues: 

  • Property taxes.
  • Health and Human Services for vulnerable adults.
  • Funds for smaller towns.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?  I have 18 years of practical government experience dealing with budgets, roads, bridges, equipment and employees. I am pro-agriculture and have some farm background. I have owned and operated a small business for 29 years. I have lived in the county for 43 years and have witnessed many changes.

What will be your top goal if elected? To understand the ins and outs of county government and its programs and to become an asset to the county.

More candidate video responses
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss plans for the former Seneca Foods site
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related potential development of the county-owned property that once housed a Seneca Foods canning facility.
August 01, 2022 12:50 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss building and development
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related how the county could help encourage more building and development.
September 09, 2022 05:30 AM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss budget priorities
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to spending priorities as the county continues to deal with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
August 01, 2022 12:51 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss use of Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to priorities for tax dollars collected to address housing issues.
August 01, 2022 12:51 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss ideal qualities of a commissioner and their reasons for running
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses describing the qualities needed for a commissioner and what prompted them to run for office.
August 01, 2022 12:52 PM
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Olmsted County candidates discuss role of county government
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses describing how a commissioner can help residents better understand how county government operates
September 25, 2022 06:00 AM

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSELECTION 2022OLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Vangie Castro and Norman Wahl
Local
Meet the Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates
Vangie Castro and Norman Wahl are seeking the Ward 3 seat on Rochester City Council.
October 11, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 9-15, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 11, 2022 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Robert Koloff Jr. 9.11.21
Local
Stewartville man sentenced to probation for threatening woman with knife
Robert Eugne Koloff Jr., 53, of Stewartville pleaded guilty through a Norgaard plea in December, admitting that though he did not remember the circumstances of the offenses, there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty.
October 11, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
75f91f254731e5d2c6dadb0baf35dd6c.jpg
Business
Four fall fun outings in and around Rochester
It's Spooktober, and both scary and fall-themed events are happening in and all around Rochester.
October 11, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson