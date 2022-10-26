Election 2022: House District 24A and 24B

KASSON — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.

In the Rochester area, voters will be focused on six state House races: House District 20A between Pam Altendorf (R-Red Wing), Laurel Stinson (DFL-Red Wing) and Roger Kittelson (I-Goodhue); House District 20B between Elise Diesslin (DFL-Elgin) and Steve Jacob (R-Altura); House District 24A between Rep. Duane Quam (R-Byron) and Keith McClain (DFL-Byron); House District 24B between Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester) and Katrina Pulham (R-Rochester); House District 25A between Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester) and Wendy Phillips (R-Oronoco); and House District 25B between John Robinson (R-Rochester) and Andrew Johnson (DFL-Rochester).

In their words, the House District 24A and 24B candidates share where they stand on the issues, including a projected government state surplus, crime, election security and a workforce shortage.

House District 24A

Minnesota House District 24A. Contributed / Minnesota Secretary of State Office

Duane Quam

Political Party: Republican.

Residence: Byron.

Family: Wife, Patricia (38 years), two sons, two grandsons.

Rep. Duane Quam Contributed

Education: MS physics, BS physics, AS EET, AA engineering.

Political experience: Byron School Board, Minnesota State Representative.

Website: DuaneQuam.com

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Public safety, quality education, return government to be the servant of the people.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 billion state surplus. What would you support as a state legislator?

End taxing Social Security; tax reform to be competitive with surrounding states, so we stop the loss of workers migrating out; use $2 billion to $3 billion on road and bridge infrastructure; return most of the remainder to the taxpayers.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

I support following federal HAVA (Help America Vote Act) election law by implementing provisional ballots so everyone has the opportunity to cast a ballot, and allow for verification before commingling.

Violent crime is up statewide by 21%, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

Actually enforce the law; Do not allow rioting/looting/burning businesses; and prioritize victims rights and safety.

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem?

The workforce participation has decreased 10%, so look to understand why people aren’t looking for work. Stem the outflow of workers to other states by making our tax system competitive. Provide a quality K-12 education in the larger school districts that are driving the huge graduation and performance gaps in Minnesota. Expand STEM and job/life skills programs.

Keith McLain

Political Party: DFL.

Residence: Byron.

Employment: Currently running for office full time.

Family: Single.

Education: High school.

Political Experience: 2015/16 national organizer for Bernie 2016, campaign manager and chair for statewide and local candidates for office. Over the past decade have held multiple positions within the local and statewide DFL.

Website: keithforhouse.com

Keith McLain Contributed

What would be your three top priorities if elected?

First, I would seek to continue to reach out to all of the communities I represent to hear from them about what they need. I feel that people in this newly formed district haven’t felt represented for a long time. I have heard this over and over when knocking on the nearly 5,000 doors throughout the campaign cycle.

Second, I will look to do the work of actually passing the things that are needed. When we don’t pass budgets then the taxes that are paid by the communities don’t get back to the communities to make their lives better. You have to want to do that job. Constantly voting no like we currently get from our representation in 24A doesn’t help out the communities we serve.

Third, do the work of bridging the divide between rural and urban. We all need each other to be happy, supported, and successful. I have lived in Rochester, Hayfield, Eyota and Byron. It has shown me much of what each community needs to have a good life.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 billion state surplus? What would you support as a state legislator?

All parties involved came to a consensus about how the surplus needed to be spent. When it came down to it, Republicans walked away from the opportunity to support the communities they serve because it was too big of a win for Democrats. This toxic behavior of putting party and winning elections before the needs of our communities should be treated like the weed it is. Pull it out, root and stem.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

The party line talking point that our elections in Minnesota aren’t safe and secure is a tactic to sow distrust in our entire system. We live in one of the best voter participation states in the entire country. The facts are that our elections are safe and secure. However, we can always work to expand access at the ballot to our residents.

Violent crime is up statewide by 21%, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

Our law enforcement officers should not just feel the support of our communities but actually have it through people power and resources. We currently ask our law enforcement to be the catch-all for our entire society when we have a problem. It isn’t fair to ask this of them then not offer what they need. They should be supported with health and social needs professionals there at a moment's notice. The more they are the catch-all for society, the more this takes away from their work of stopping violent offenders.

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem?

The issue of the worker shortage is a multifaceted problem. People across Minnesota are redefining what they see as value added employment for themselves and their family. Issues of access to health care and cost of child care continue to be barriers in the choice of where workers are able to choose their employment. The other issue is obviously pay. Care facilities, schools and other industries across Minnesota are attempting to find workers when they are hamstrung by how much they can pay just to keep the doors open. Standing up for workers through better pay and access in these areas will be the driving force that bolsters our labor force.

House District 24B

Minnesota House District 24B. Contributed / Minnesota Secretary of State Office

Tina Liebling

Political Party: DFL.

Residence: Rochester.

Employment: State Representative.

Family: Husband, Mark; three adult children, two grandchildren

Education: BA in Spanish, MS public health, JD.

Political experience: State Representative for Rochester.

Website: TinaLiebling.com

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Health Care: Preserve the freedom of Minnesotans to make their own reproductive decisions, including abortion. Control drug prices. Create a health care system that is understandable, is affordable for patients, and frees patients and providers from dealing with health insurance companies. Continue building our mental health system and increase supports for the vulnerable.

Rep. Tina Liebling

Education: Every Minnesotan should get the excellent education they need to reach their highest potential, without crushing debt. High quality, affordable early education/child care is especially important for children and their families. I also believe Minnesota should provide a free public education for two years after high school.

Environment: Move Minnesota to clean energy as quickly as possible. Protect our wild places and species. Keep dangerous substances out of our environment.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 billion state surplus. What would you support as a state legislator?

Many things state government supports need extra help because of the pandemic, including public health, mental health and other health services, child care, and education. I also agree with Gov. Walz that we should send one-time checks to Minnesotans struggling with rising costs. “The surplus” is just a prediction of what will happen over time under current tax and spending laws. The spending side does not include inflationary increases for all of the important things the state pays for, such as public education. This makes the state’s finances look better off than they are and shortchanges our children’s education and other important services. We need to fix that so taxpayers can really see what’s going on and critical services don’t have to ask for increases just to stay even.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

Our election processes are fair and secure. Election fraud is extremely rare. Any public distrust of elections is not the result of our election laws and changing them won’t fix it, but will only make it harder for some eligible voters to vote and have their vote count. To bolster confidence, political leaders must stop attacking our elections and candidates must concede when they lose their race. Political leaders must say clearly that the 2020 election was fair and secure, and Joe Biden won. There is no evidence otherwise, so any politician who restates the Big Lie is either ignorant or deliberately attempting to undermine our nation.

Violent crime is up statewide by 21%, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

While public safety is always a concern, violent crime is still relatively low in Rochester and Minnesota as a whole.

To make Minnesotans safer — and feeling safer — we should pass common-sense gun safety legislation such as universal background checks and a “red flag” law. We should also invest in helping people recover from substance addiction and addressing mental health challenges. We should support struggling youth both in and outside of school. Law enforcement agencies should get the tools they need to do their job well, while also being accountable to the communities they serve. In Rochester, we are fortunate to have an excellent police force, and I commend Chief Franklin for his work to build strong bonds between his department and the community.

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem?

This complex problem must be addressed with multiple strategies. We need policies that will keep younger workers here and draw young people to Minnesota by making Minnesota an even better place to live. These include affordable health care, paid family and medical leave, sick leave for all workers, an excellent education system, and reproductive freedom. For generations, Minnesota has benefited from immigrants moving to Minnesota for a better life, so we must continue to welcome and support immigrants. We can make affordable training more available so workers have a true career path in critical fields, such as in health care. Finally, continue assisting a more diverse group of workers, such as those with disabilities, to consider and enter fields they might not have previously considered.

Katrina Pulham

Political Party: Republican

Residence: 312 Sunnydale Ln SE Rochester, MN 55904

Employment: Co-owner, Air Insanity Trampoline Park and Co-owner, Due North Coffee Co.

Family: Husband, Scott, Step-son Trey (17) and son Brexton (6)

Education: Graduated from Kasson Mantorville HS

Political experience: None

Website: katrinapulham.com

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Katrina Pulham. Contributed

1. Just be a positive role model for our young adults and children. 2. Focus on the basic needs of the people in our community and do the best I can to be an advocate for affordable housing, jobs and our economy and support programs that help guide and encourage others to be successful in life. 3. Helping to keep our community safe and supporting those that work to do that.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 bill state surplus. What would you support as a state legislator?

I support finding ways to give those funds back to the taxpayers and to make sure we are not over taxing into the future. Two basic things we can do is lower income tax for all Minnesotans and remove social security tax.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

I support all measures that help make sure our elections are secure and all eligible voters have a way to vote. That is something that we should all hope to have.

Violent crime is up statewide by 21 percent, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

I am happy to say that I have the endorsement from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and will always support the men and women who help keep our streets safe for all of us and our children. We have a massive mental health crisis on our hands and now the added addition of fentanyl coming into our area and affecting so many families. I support measures and programs that help our community stay strong and our kids safe and help empower young people to be successful in life and off the streets and out of our jails.

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem?

I really think most of our worker shortage is mostly our younger kids starting and joining the workforce later in life and our older generations retiring early and not working past retirement age. More young adults are living at home longer and not able to afford to be out of the house on their own and therefore not needing to work while in school. I think we address the worker shortage problem by addressing the basic needs of people and finding ways to attract more people to Minnesota. Good jobs, lower taxes, safe streets and great schools! I do think when the basic needs of people are addressed the economy thrives.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting .