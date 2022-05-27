SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
Melford seeks to help make smart decisions for Olmsted County's present and future

District 4 commissioner candidate files to serve community.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 27, 2022 04:22 PM
ROCHESTER — Michael Melford is seeking to fill the Olmsted County District 4 commissioner seat being vacated by long-time commissioner Matt Flynn.

He’s the third candidate to file with the county, setting up a potential Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 ballot.

“I want us to make smart decisions for the present and the future of Olmsted County,” he states on a website set up for his campaign .

A magazine photographer and conservationist, Melford said he’s looking to serve the community he started calling home in 2019.

“I have had a long career traveling the globe many times over, working as a photographer for National Geographic,” he said. “I am now interested in helping here at home in Southeast Minnesota.”

The filing period for county offices ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday,

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
