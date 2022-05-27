Melford seeks to help make smart decisions for Olmsted County's present and future

ROCHESTER — Michael Melford is seeking to fill the Olmsted County District 4 commissioner seat being vacated by long-time commissioner Matt Flynn.

He’s the third candidate to file with the county, setting up a potential Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 ballot.

“I want us to make smart decisions for the present and the future of Olmsted County,” he states on a website set up for his campaign .

A magazine photographer and conservationist, Melford said he’s looking to serve the community he started calling home in 2019.

“I have had a long career traveling the globe many times over, working as a photographer for National Geographic,” he said. “I am now interested in helping here at home in Southeast Minnesota.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The filing period for county offices ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday,