Memorial Day ceremonies return to Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston

PRESTON, Minn. — Before the first person was ever laid to rest at the MInnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn., Richard Thorson said he knew the blufftop spot was where he wanted to be buried.

A veteran of the Korean War, Thorson and his partner of 18 years, Iola Thompson, of Spring Valley, Minn., took a few trips to the site. The spot was bare land, Thompson said.

When Thorson died in 2018, his marker was one in a few rows in the section. Now it sits among dozens of others.

“It’s amazing how many more have been added,” said Thorson’s daughter, Lynee Schaefer, of Cannon Falls, Minn.

Thompson, Schaefer, and other family members including some of Thorson’s grandchildren visited his grave and paid their respects before a Memorial Day celebration at the state cemetery Sunday, May 30, 2022.

An honor guard retrieves the colors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Preston Memorial Day Sunday, May 29, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

It was the first public Memorial Day event there since 2019. Public programs weren’t held there in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of people attended the event and ceremonies.

Cemeteries might not often be a place people visit before they have loved ones buried there, but the picturesque veterans cemetery in Southeast Minnesota draws visitors and veterans alike.

Ken and Yvonne Barnes, of Winneshiek County, Iowa, visited the site where Ken’s brother, Allen Barnes, of Decorah, Iowa, is buried. He died May 27, 2021, almost a year before the Sunday event.

“They’re just so lucky to have this place here, aren’t they?” Ken said of the cemetery. “It’s just so nice up here.”

Ken and Yvonne Barnes, of Winneshiek County, Iowa look for Ken's brother's grave marker at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Preston Memorial Day Sunday, May 29, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Ken said his brother, too, saw the land and decided it was where he wanted to be laid to rest. Initially, his brother considered Little Falls, Minn., but once he saw the site in Preston surrounded by tree-lined bluffs, he decided to be buried there, Ken said.

Allen Barnes, a lifelong bachelor, served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves and is surrounded by his family of veterans now, Ken said.

Ron Scheevel, U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam and Preston resident, led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance on Sunday.

He said he was grateful for the opportunity.

“I just feel I’m a grateful survivor of an unpopular war,” he said. “Anything I can do to honor the fallen and the people who didn’t make it back, I’m glad to do.”

Scheevel said he intends the cemetery to be his final resting place as well. He added he’s grateful that the cemetery is nearby for friends and relatives of service members in Southeast Minnesota.

Ron Scheevel, past commander of the VFW Post Auxiliary 6893 in Preston, volunteers for color guard duty at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Preston Memorial Day Sunday, May 29, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Scheevel is the former Post Commander of the VFW Post Auxiliary 6893 in Preston. He volunteered Sunday for color guard duty at the ceremony. He said he was glad to see people marking the day in person again.

“The people that came here today, truly care,” he said. “They’re all patriots in my book.”

The cemetery opened Veterans Day in 2015 when the first veterans were laid to rest there that day.

The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band performs Memorial Day at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Preston Sunday, May 29, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin