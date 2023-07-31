Memorials found buried under dirt, mulch in Rochester's McQuillan Field park

ROCHESTER — Buried under several inches dirt and mulch in the shade of some trees at McQuillan Fields are a pair of memories.

Sadly, those memories — memorials, really, made of brass and dedicated to loved ones long gone — are hard to find.

On a recent warm July night, Dan Patridge found them while pursuing his hobby of metal detecting, and he wondered just who these people were, and why these memorial plaques were covered with dirt and mulch near the base of a pair of trees near the playground and the concessions stand at the softball complex in southeast Rochester.

Patridge said he normally sweeps the areas near dugouts and bleachers where people tend to congregate, but he happened to wander by some trees, and his detector went off loudly.

“This is why my metal detector found it, is it’s such a huge thing,” said Patridge as he knelt in the grass, uncovering one of the plaques.

ADVERTISEMENT

One plaque reads "In Loving Memory of Tom Crowson 05/07/53 — 03/26/02 'Tombo' #9." The other is a memorial in the same format for Scott Wagner, born April 6, 1957 and died Jan. 22, 1995. The plaque notes his nickname as well: "'Wags' #6."

Being placed near trees in the vicinity of several softball fields, presumably, the numbers are the uniform numbers they wore for their teams.

A memorial plaque found at McQuillan Field Softball Complex is buried under a couple of inches of dirt and mulch near a tree. Dan Patridge of Rochester found the plaque while taking part in his metal detecting hobby. Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

“Normally, I’m not looking here,” Patridge said of the trees where he found the plaques. “I was on the way out when I went around the tree. It’s such a big target.”

Patridge said he had to dig to find what his device had detected. When he found the memorial plaques, he had questions. Why the plaques are there, anchored in the ground next to the trees. How did they come to be buried? Isn't there someone to maintain the plaques so they don't get covered and forgotten?

All good questions, said Paul Widman, director of parks and recreation for the city of Rochester. Unfortunately, the city doesn't have all the answers, though Patridge's uncovering of the memorial plaques has city staff both cataloging the find and looking for more answers.

A plaque "In Loving Memory of Scot Wagner 4-6-57 — 1-22-95 'Wags' #6" was found under a tree at McQuillan Field in Rochester. It, along with another plaque at a nearby tree, were buried before being discovered by Dan Patridge of Rochester. Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

The city has a program for memorial plaques with trees or benches in city parks and along city trails, and that program has done a solid job of keeping track of all such memorials since 2010, Widman said. Items placed before then, however, are a bit more spotty.

Furthermore, some items were placed not through the city program but through programs offered by city partner organizations. Widman said the memorials for Tom Crowson and Scott Wagner seem to have been placed through one of those, meaning they were not done according to the standards set by the city.

Park planner Jeff Feece said as far as the underground state of the plaques, that would not happen today where plaques planted with trees are now mounted on a metal post that are stuck in the ground next to the tree. Part of that is so plaques can be moved during landscaping or to a new tree should the old one die.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, overall maintenance of the plaques is the responsibility of the donor, and if maintenance is needed and not taken care the city would typically remove the element. That has yet to happen to the best of Feece's knowledge, though.

So, who should be keeping Tom Crowson and Scott Wagner's plaques uncovered and ready for the world to see? Widman said as of Friday the city was still looking into it, but Widman hopes the answers of when these plaques were made and who paid for them will be forthcoming.

"We still have yet to find the story behind this and how they came to be," Widman said. "The memorial program allows a way to honor these people in a way we can keep track and maintain them. I'm glad they came to our attention. Maybe we can find out what group is responsible so it’s maintained."