News | Local

Menomonie, Wis., man hurt in Houston County motorcycle crash

The 21-year-old suffered what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries in the single vehicle crash Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

La Crescent map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 12, 2021 09:28 AM
LA CRESCENT -- A 21-year-old Wisconsin man was injured Wednesday evening when he tipped his motorcycle after losing control while making a right turn on U.S. Highway 61.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 6:10 p.m. to southbound Highway 61 at Hillview Boulevard in La Crescent for a report of a motorcycle crash. A 2002 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by Dale Jacob Erickson, of Menomonie, Wis., was southbound when he lost control and tipped over while making a right turn onto Hillview Boulevard, according to the State Patrol crash report.

Erickson, who was wearing a helmet, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

La Crescent police and fire responded along with Tri-State Ambulance.

