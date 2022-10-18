We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Merged city-county youth group moving forward

Plans call for members of former youth commission and council to merge and determine new name, meeting format and goals.

IMG_7729.JPG
Salma Abdi, a Century High School graduate, has served four years on the Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission.
Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 18, 2022 05:25 PM
ROCHESTER — An effort to combine the Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission and Rochester Mayor’s Youth Council is moving forward with plans to allow the members to determine the next steps.

“They have a strong desire to get going and get to work,” said Lisa Morris-Helmstetler, assistant to the county administrator, who has been working to coordinate transition efforts.

A pair of listening sessions attended by a combined 23 youth from the two groups was held in September to discuss goals and ideas for moving forward after city and county officials decided to disband the two groups and create a merged body.

Morris-Helmstetler said one takeaway from the listening sessions is a desire to ensure all members of last year’s commission and council could be part of the new group.

When the two youth organizations were notified of the merger, tentative plans called for limiting the new group to 25 members.

At the time, approximately 35 youth were expected to return to the youth commission this year, and 35 high school and college students were serving on the youth council, with some overlap between the two groups.

“We had a long conversation, and decided it should include everybody,” Morris-Helmstetler said of a decision to allow any returning members to be part of the new group without an application process.

The returning members of the two youth groups are slated to meet as a combined entity for the first time later this month. During that meeting, youth will be asked to discuss a potential name for the group, structure, future meeting time and desired topics and priorities for discussion.

County Commissioner Stephanie Podulke said she was happy to hear the work will be youth driven.

“I have confidence this group can keep doing the great things that they’ve been doing,” she said.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden voiced concern about oversight of the group, seeking to ensure it’s given room to set its own agendas.

“Everyone has heard very clearly that this can’t be driven by the elected officials,” she said.

Lisa Morris-Helmstetler said that’s been a discussion among the city and county staff working directly with the youth. Olmsted County Project Specialist Kay Erwin will help coordinate efforts from the county side, and Michon Rogers, the Rochester mayor’s executive assistant is helping as a city staff member.

“I think there’s a check and balance there,” County Administrator Heidi Welsch said, adding that the goal will be to allow the youth to set agendas and have staff facilitate information and requested participation from elected officials and related staff.

“We’re looking at a full partnership,” Morris-Helmstetler said.

County Board Chairman Mark Thein said the goal will be to allow the process to move forward with youth driving the next decisions and the status will be revisited in six months to see if any changes are needed,

“I think we need to let the kids lead this and figure it out,” he said.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
