Michigan man sentenced to probation related to threatening Pine Island juveniles to get explicit images

RED WING — A Michigan man was given two years of probation in Goodhue County District Court related to blackmailing three Pine Island juveniles into sending him explicit images.

Landon Glenn Geark, who turns 21 this week, was charged with one felony count of distributing and soliciting electronic communication material that relates to a child and on gross misdemeanor count of indecent exposure to a person under 16.

As part of a September plea deal, Geark pleaded guilty to his indecent exposure charge and his charge related to threatening the teenagers was dismissed.

District Judge Douglas Bayley ordered Geark to provide a DNA sample, attend a sex offender program, not possess any pornographic or sexually explicit material and to register as a predatory offender as required to by the state of Michigan.

According to the criminal complaint:

Over the course of several days in September 2020, Geark communicated with three female juveniles via Snapchat. The messaging involved several sexually explicit messages and media. The juveniles would have been around 12-years-old at the time. Geark would have been 18.

The three juveniles provided messages to law enforcement between them and Geark that included several threats by Geark to expose explicit pictures sent to him if he did not receive more.

The juveniles believed Geark was a juvenile who attended a Pine Island school as his Snapchat location showed him in Pine Island.

Law enforcement found that Geark actually lived in Vicksburg, Michigan, and was an adult, from information provided to them by Snapchat.

A Vicksburg Police Department officer spoke to Geark who told the officer that he had sent and received explicit media to and from the juveniles but believed them to be older than 13.

When the officer asked to look at his phone, Geark's mother refused the request. A forensic search of Geark's phone, that was eventually obtained through a search warrant, showed sexually explicit material sent to and from one of the juveniles and Geark.

Geark told law enforcement that one of the juveniles sent him explicit material first and he reciprocated with sending explicit material back.