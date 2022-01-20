SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Peak energy alert issued

Cooperative members are urged to reduce electrical usage until after 8 p.m.

Peak alert
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 20, 2022 02:06 PM
ROCHESTER — Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services (Albert Lea), MiEnergy Cooperative (Rushford), People’s Energy Cooperative (Oronoco), and Heartland Power Cooperative (St. Ansgar) have issued a peak energy alert from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. today. Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, cooperative members are urged to reduce electrical usage.

Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 4:50 to 11:00 p.m. this evening.

Members can conserve electricity during this peak alert period by setting their heat to at least 68o, lower if no one is home; wearing layers of clothing; running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; using a microwave instead of the oven to cook; and refrain from turning on televisions or gaming systems. Each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in the demand made on the electric grid.

