Millville man gets nearly 6 years for raping juvenile, producing child porn

WABASHA — A Millville man was given a 70-month prison sentence on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Wabasha County District Court after admitting that he repeatedly raped a juvenile over the course of several months in 2019 and took sexually explicit recordings of minors.

John Pierce Trainor, 39, was also ordered by District Judge Christopher Neisen to serve 365 days in the Wabasha County Jail and credited him with six days for time served. Trainor is also barred from using social media and dating applications, and from using the internet until approved by a therapist. He will serve five years of supervised probation following his release.

Trainor pleaded guilty to two counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct earlier this year as part of a plea deal that dismissed six other counts related to the sexual assault and rape of the juvenile.

Trainor testified in a Sept. 14, 2022, hearing that he established a relationship with a 15-year-old female juvenile and repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped her.

The juvenile reported to police that she tried to stop the relationship multiple times but Trainor continued assaulting her.

When the assaults stopped around mid-December 2019, Trainor gave the juvenile three Juul pods — e-cigarette oils — and a bottle of alcohol.

In a separate but connected case, Trainor entered a Norgaard plea to a felony charge of using minors in a sexual performance.

Trainor entered the plea, admitting that though he did not remember the circumstances of the offenses, there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty.

"I'm an alcoholic," Trainor told District Judge Christopher Neisen during the hearing. "Right now I'm 415 days sober, which is the longest I've ever been sober and realistically since I started drinking when I was 13."

In that case, Trainor recorded multiple juvenile females taking their clothes off while playing truth or dare at a Wabasha County residence on several different occasions, according to court documents.

In both cases, Trainor gave alcohol to the juveniles involved, according to court records.

Tainor's plea deal included both cases. The 70-month sentence applies to the use of minors in a sexual performance conviction. For the charges related to raping the juvenile, he was given a stayed 36-month sentence.