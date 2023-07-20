Millville man killed in Highway 63 crash near Lake City

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One person was killed and another injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 63 near Lake City on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

At 4:32 p.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Spencer Davis Sommerfield, 26, of Millville, was traveling southbound on Highway 63 when it collided with a northbound 2008 Ford Edge driven by a 16-year-old male, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Sommerfield was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The 16-year-old was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with unspecified injuries.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Lake City Police Department, Lake City Fire Department and Lake City Ambulance also responded to the crash.

A fatal crash on U.S. Highway 63 closed the highway in both directions on Wednesday evening, July 19, 2023, between Wabasha County Road 16 and County Road 15. Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation