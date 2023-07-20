6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Millville man killed in Highway 63 crash near Lake City

A 16-year-old was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with unspecified injuries.

Fatal Crash graphic
Stock photo
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Today at 9:49 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One person was killed and another injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 63 near Lake City on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

At 4:32 p.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Spencer Davis Sommerfield, 26, of Millville, was traveling southbound on Highway 63 when it collided with a northbound 2008 Ford Edge driven by a 16-year-old male, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Sommerfield was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The 16-year-old was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with unspecified injuries.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Lake City Police Department, Lake City Fire Department and Lake City Ambulance also responded to the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Find more news important to you

Highway 63 Crash 071923.PNG
A fatal crash on U.S. Highway 63 closed the highway in both directions on Wednesday evening, July 19, 2023, between Wabasha County Road 16 and County Road 15.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
Lake City - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 16-22, 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Terry Nelson
Local
What is an oopsism? National expert comes to Rochester to explain and cure 'foot-in-mouth' disease
4h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Rochester City Council
Local
Rochester mayor cancels regular monthly meetings with censured council member
17h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


061621-ST-CHARLES-CHAMPIONSHIP-1175.jpg
Prep
National Federation of High Schools announces 'leaping' in high school softball now legal starting in 2024
7m ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Random Rochesterite - Harry Schiller
Rochester Magazine
Random Rochesterite: Harry Schiller
2h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Koski
2023-football-opponents.gif
Prep
Why have high school football schedules changed so much for local teams?
5h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Brian.Raduenz.MUG.png
Sports
Minnesota native with Air Force, national defense background buys Rochester Grizzlies, Austin Bruins
16h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman