Minneapolis man charged in Goodhue County not competent to stand trial in kidnapping case

RED WING — A 26-year-old Minneapolis man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading police on a high-speed pursuit was found not competent to stand trial during a Goodhue County District Court hearing Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Daquairus Nathaniel Black was ordered by District Judge Kevin F. Mark to be held without bail until the Goodhue County Attorney's Office can file a motion to commit Black to the Minnesota Department of Health and Human Services.

Assistant County Attorney Christopher Schrader did not say during Monday's hearing if the county is planning on pursuing charges against Black once he is no longer committed to a state hospital.

Black's defense attorney, Thomas Jakway, did not object to a Rule 20 evaluation that determined Black was not competent to stand trial. Rule 20 evaluations are considered private with details only becoming public if discussed in an open courtroom.

No discussion about the evaluations, beyond Black being not competent to stand trial, were had in court Monday.

Black was charged with felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, fleeing a peace officer and illegally possessing ammunition and firearm.

He is accused of picking up a woman in Minneapolis and refusing to let her out of his vehicle while attempting to get her to perform sexual acts on him. When police found him in Cannon Falls, he allegedly rammed a police car and led law enforcement on a chase exceeding 124 miles per hour.